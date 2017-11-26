The Sun News
Latest
26th November 2017 - Ogun 2019: Akinlade, Lawal accept Adeola’s debate challenge
26th November 2017 - FG assures to fix housing deficit
26th November 2017 - Give Burahi a break over automatic ticket – BSO
26th November 2017 - Ekweremadu wants focus on vocational schools to tackle unemployment
26th November 2017 - Horror as man kills brother in Ebonyi
26th November 2017 - 3 soldiers killed, 6 injured in B’Haram raid on Borno town
26th November 2017 - Nigeria political summit holds on nation’s future
26th November 2017 - The inside story of Robert Mugabe’s downfall
26th November 2017 - Bode George wants Atiku to return to PDP
26th November 2017 - N164.7 million school fees for Chibok girls at AUN
Home / National / Ogun 2019: Akinlade, Lawal accept Adeola’s debate challenge

Ogun 2019: Akinlade, Lawal accept Adeola’s debate challenge

— 26th November 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State and member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, has expressed his readiness to engage a fellow aspirant, Senator Solomon Adeola, in a public debate.

This is just as another APC gubernatorial aspirant from Ogun East, Jimi Lawal, also accepted to engage Senator Adeola in a public debate, over their aspirations.

Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi, at the weekend, challenged other Ogun West aspirants to a public debate, following his endorsement by a group, Ogun West Consultative Forum.

But in a statement by Akinlade’s media aide on Sunday, Olalekan Soyemi, Adeola was asked to choose his preferred place and venue of the discussion, noting he was willing to meet the Senator anywhere.

He also tasked him to provide evidence of similar media debates he participated in as an aspirant in 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 in Lagos which he presently represents.

Akinlade, who represents Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber, however, described Adeola’s activities in Ogun state as “mere noise without substance”.

“I’m confident that any of the other aspirants who had been part of the successfully executed transformational policy of the Senator Ibikunle Amosun-led administration will make a total mess of Yayi at any debate”, he added.

Akinlade, however, pointed out that though money would play a major role in 2019 general elections, it would not be the determinant factor in who becomes the next governor of Ogun State.

Also, in a statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Strategy, Jimi Lawal Campaign Organization (JALCO), Wale Adedayo, said the gubernatorial aspirant from Ogun East, Jimi Lawal, has accepted Adeola’s open debate challenge.

He, therefore, noted that the proposed debate should be focussed on the background of each aspirant, personal, professional and contributions to the growth of APC as a political party.

“We will also be interested in what each aspirant intends to do if given the opportunity to serve our people as Ogun State Governor.

“This, no doubt, will give party members a veritable opportunity not just to know the aspirants, but to understand what each has in store for the electorates in Ogun State”, Adedayo stated.

 

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ogun 2019: Akinlade, Lawal accept Adeola’s debate challenge

— 26th November 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State and member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, has expressed his readiness to engage a fellow aspirant, Senator Solomon Adeola, in a public debate. This is just as another APC gubernatorial aspirant from Ogun East,…

  • FG assures to fix housing deficit

    — 26th November 2017

      From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The federal government, at the weekend, said that the deficit in housing which is prevalent across the country would soon be a thing of the past, assuring it is already making effort in that regard. This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Mustapha…

  • Give Burahi a break over automatic ticket – BSO

    — 26th November 2017

      From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), Enugu State chapter, has appealed to groups canvassing for or against giving President Muhammadu Buhari an automatic ticket by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to give him a break. The Enugu State Publicity Secretary of BSO, Mr. Chibueze Eze who stated this in a statement…

  • Ekweremadu wants focus on vocational schools to tackle unemployment

    — 26th November 2017

        From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu has advised the federal and state governments to invest in vocational training and skill acquisition as a way of enhancing the employment of youths in the country. Ekweremadu who spoke at the weekend in Enugu during the inauguration of a vocational training…

  • Horror as man kills brother in Ebonyi

    — 26th November 2017

      From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki A middle-aged man whose name was given as Maduka Nworiegu has been allegedly killed by a gang of five assailants allegedly led by his elder brother (name withheld). The incident happened at Akunakuna Village, Amagu in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. According to the residents of the area,…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share