The Sun News
Latest
23rd November 2017 - Ogun 2019: Adeola’s endorsement, a sham, says GNI
23rd November 2017 - Adebanjo, Ezeife blame military for Nigeria’s structural defects
23rd November 2017 - S’ South, S’ East roads worst in the country – FG
23rd November 2017 - Jerry Gana to lead 60 Niger delegates to Abuja PDP convention
23rd November 2017 - PDP gone forever, says Lai Moh’d
23rd November 2017 - 2019: Buhari won’t muzzle other APC aspirants – Openyemi Bamidele
23rd November 2017 - Pope praying for peace in Nigeria, says Dogara
23rd November 2017 - NDDC to address compensation, right-of-way for projects
23rd November 2017 - Kwara gov. presents N181b budget for 2018
23rd November 2017 - Diezani: UK writes Charly Boy group, says extradition possible
Home / National / Ogun 2019: Adeola’s endorsement, a sham, says GNI

Ogun 2019: Adeola’s endorsement, a sham, says GNI

— 23rd November 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2011 and 2015 general elections, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, has described the purported screening by the Ogun West Consultative Forum and the eventual endorsement of Sen. Solomon Olamilekan Adeola as the gubernatorial choice of Ogun West, as a sham

Isiaka said though he attended a meeting called by the group but was never screened or asked to present any document in that respect.

The politician, otherwise known as GNI, expressed disappointment in the group’s endorsement of Adeola and called the exercise a ‘sham’.

Isiaka made these known, on Thursday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, during an interactive session with newsmen.

He added that irrespective of Adeola’s endorsement, he would contest and succeed the incumbent governor of the state come 2019.

On the political platform he will contest on, GNI, who said he remained a member of the PDP, however, disclosed that he might have to seek alternative platform if the crisis in the party lingers.

Hear him, “What is crystal clear is that I want to contest and I want to win. I want to use the best platform that would make that possible. Right now I am in PDP, I wish and I pray that it is so. Part of the matters is that we still have issues in PDP . All those issues have not been cleared, the only one that has been cleared is that of national.

“Before now, we used to have both national and state . In National we had Ali Modu Sherrif and Makarfi, in the state, Bayo Dayo Exco still saying it wants to be there till 2020. We had a congress that also produced a parallel, so, you can see issues, and we are hoping that once the national officers emerge at the national convention, these will be addressed very squarely, as soon as possible.

“But if we continue to have this headache, I may be stupid to continue to believe that this is what will take me to Eldorado. Because with what I have experienced in the past where there was no stability, I am not going to have it the third time. So, if for any reason, those issues I mentioned continue to linger, I have to take a decision”. He stated.

Isiaka, further said that he was holding consultations with relevant stakeholders and major actors across political parties in the state insisting he remained the only Ogun West gubernatorial aspirant with the requisite experience and exposure to succeed Governor Amosun in 2019.

“I have participated in the process twice and this is the third time and I am convinced that with the cooperation we had in 2015 which was better than that of 2011, and I am hoping that the one of 2019 will also be better than 2015.

“As far as I am concerned, if we are going to have three strong candidates in 2019 for governorship, it means that the winner of that election may likely to have about 40-42% and I know that on the ground of sympathy and all of that, at least, I already have about 25% of that 42%. I am definitely in a clear head over anybody. If what we want is Ogun West for governor, I am the one,” GNI submitted.

 

 

Post Views: 8
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ogun 2019: Adeola’s endorsement, a sham, says GNI

— 23rd November 2017

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2011 and 2015 general elections, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka, has described the purported screening by the Ogun West Consultative Forum and the eventual endorsement of Sen. Solomon Olamilekan Adeola as the gubernatorial choice of Ogun West, as a sham Isiaka…

  • Adebanjo, Ezeife blame military for Nigeria’s structural defects

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The duo of former governor of Anambra state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife and elder statesman, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, have blamed past military governments for the current structural defects generating debate and problems in the country. Speaking at the unveiling of a book “We Can’t All Be Wrong” (Nigeria and the Restructuring Debate)…

  • S’ South, S’ East roads worst in the country – FG

    — 23rd November 2017

    …As senators, Fashola brainstorm on way forward From FRED ITUA, Abuja The Federal Government, on Thursday, admitted that the worst roads in the country were located in South South and South East geopolitical zones. It said some of the major federal roads in the 11 states comprising the two zones were constructed before the 1967-1970…

  • Jerry Gana to lead 60 Niger delegates to Abuja PDP convention

    — 23rd November 2017

    From:   JOHN ADAMS MINNA A former Information and Culture Minister, Prof. Jerry Gana, is expected to lead 60 other delegates from Niger State to the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled for December 9, in Abuja. The 60 other delegates were elected at the special Congresses held at the 247 ward and…

  • PDP gone forever, says Lai Moh’d

    — 23rd November 2017

    From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse Minister of information, tourism and culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammad, has said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has gone forever and will never come back to rule Nigeria. Lai Muhammad said this, on Thursday, in an interview with newsmen ‎during his two-day visit to Jigawa State where he is attending…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share