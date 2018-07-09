The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - Ogun 2019: Adebutu visits Alake, seeks monarch’s blessing
9th July 2018 - Rep, other PDP stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Okowa
9th July 2018 - FIFA reduces number of officials for final phase of World Cup
9th July 2018 - JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Enugu
9th July 2018 - I stopped Shekau from establishing Boko Haram base in Niger – Aliyu
9th July 2018 - Rescuers bring 8th person out of Thai cave on second day of rescue: witness
9th July 2018 - JAMB exempts blind, deaf, prison inmates, others from post-UTME test
9th July 2018 - NAICOM to evolve NIIDP to boost financial inclusion
9th July 2018 - ADF, pro-Biafra groups unite against insecurity
9th July 2018 - PHCCIMA endorses Code of Corporate Governance to improve nation’s economy
Home / National / Ogun 2019: Adebutu visits Alake, seeks monarch’s blessing
ADEBUTU

Ogun 2019: Adebutu visits Alake, seeks monarch’s blessing

— 9th July 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Member of the House of Representatives and a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, on Monday, paid a visit to the Palace of Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, to seek the monarch’s support and blessing.

Adebutu, who was accompanied on the visit by some PDP chieftains in the state, had earlier donated electricity transformers to four communities in the state capital.

Speaking during the visit, the lawmaker representing Remo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, said he was at the palace to formally inform Alake of his governorship aspiration come 2019.

According to Adebutu, he decided to join the gubernatorial race in order to enhance good governance and ensure delivery of goodies of democracy to the grassroots in the state.

He hinted that unless good governance is provided by the leadership at all levels, people in “exalted positions and wealth” will also be affected by consequences of bad governance.

He also noted that “the high and mighty fences or trenches could hardly secure but would just entrap one in an environment of poor governance”.

Adebutu, who recalled he was offered royal blessings by the Alake in 2015 while contesting for a seat in the House of Reps, maintained “good governance would bring genuine growth and development to the people and curbs corruption”.

“With proper orientation, fear of God and compassion for others, a leader would able to shun corruption. And  if one has the compassion for others at heart, it would be difficult for one to appropriate collective wealth for personal benefits”, he added.

Responding, Oba Gbadebo commended the lawmaker for his intervention in the provision of electricity transformers to several communities in Abeokuta.

While praying for the lawmaker for a successful aspiration, Alake expressed confidence in Adebutu’s conduct and capacity to deliver good governance, if he is elected as governor come 2019.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ADEBUTU

Ogun 2019: Adebutu visits Alake, seeks monarch’s blessing

— 9th July 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Member of the House of Representatives and a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, on Monday, paid a visit to the Palace of Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, to seek the monarch’s support and blessing. Adebutu, who…

  • OKOWA

    Rep, other PDP stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Okowa

    — 9th July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, led by the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Leo Ogor and former Secretary to the State Government, Ovuozuorie Macaulay, have passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and vowed to work for…

  • CATHOLIC

    JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Enugu

    — 9th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Unidentified gunmen have kidnapped a Catholic Reverend Father in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State. Daily Sun gathered that the priest, whose identity is yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report, was kidnapped on Saturday while he was carrying his early morning jogging exercise along Nsude –…

  • ALIYU

    I stopped Shekau from establishing Boko Haram base in Niger – Aliyu

    — 9th July 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus and Olivia Kalu, Abuja A former governor of Niger State, Dr. Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, has disclosed how the timely acting on security report can avert insecurity in the country. Aliyu spoke in Abuja during the 12th annual conference and general meeting of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice. The former Permanent Secretary,…

  • JAMB

    JAMB exempts blind, deaf, prison inmates, others from post-UTME test

    — 9th July 2018

    Gabriel Dike The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has exempted blind, deaf candidates and prison inmates from writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)) test to be conducted by various institutions. The exemption of these categories of candidates from writing the test takes effect from the 2018 admission exercise. Daily Sun gathered that the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share