Ogun 2019: Adebutu visits Alake, seeks monarch’s blessing

Member of the House of Representatives and a gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, on Monday, paid a visit to the Palace of Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, to seek the monarch’s support and blessing.

Adebutu, who was accompanied on the visit by some PDP chieftains in the state, had earlier donated electricity transformers to four communities in the state capital.

Speaking during the visit, the lawmaker representing Remo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, said he was at the palace to formally inform Alake of his governorship aspiration come 2019.

According to Adebutu, he decided to join the gubernatorial race in order to enhance good governance and ensure delivery of goodies of democracy to the grassroots in the state.

He hinted that unless good governance is provided by the leadership at all levels, people in “exalted positions and wealth” will also be affected by consequences of bad governance.

He also noted that “the high and mighty fences or trenches could hardly secure but would just entrap one in an environment of poor governance”.

Adebutu, who recalled he was offered royal blessings by the Alake in 2015 while contesting for a seat in the House of Reps, maintained “good governance would bring genuine growth and development to the people and curbs corruption”.

“With proper orientation, fear of God and compassion for others, a leader would able to shun corruption. And if one has the compassion for others at heart, it would be difficult for one to appropriate collective wealth for personal benefits”, he added.

Responding, Oba Gbadebo commended the lawmaker for his intervention in the provision of electricity transformers to several communities in Abeokuta.

While praying for the lawmaker for a successful aspiration, Alake expressed confidence in Adebutu’s conduct and capacity to deliver good governance, if he is elected as governor come 2019.