According to him, electioneering should be issue-based and not on flimsy and childish taunts. He further stressed the need to build consensus on the leadership character that would take over the reign of power in the coming election. His words: “In our quest for leadership of Ogun State in the coming dispensation, we must do everything possible to restore sanity to the office of governor. We must take integrity as a minimum condition for leadership. This is our responsibility as electorate. Ogun State with abundant human and natural resources is far more sophisticated to be entrusted in the hands of novices who seek office just for the appellation – His Excellency.

"The old order must change. Our search for leadership, this time around, should be based on merit and not money, experience and not ego, humility and not harassment, preparedness and not prejudice, he declared. On his own part, a former Director General (DG), Sen Ibikunle Amosun Campaign Organisation (SIACO) re-election in 2015, Chief Bode Mustapha, said the mission of Dapo Abiodun, an oil magnate and an Iperu-Remo Prince, is to rescue the people of the state from slavery. His words: "Dapo Abiodun was brought to rescue us from slavery. So, let us make sacrifice. I am one of those whose lives were put on the line. Assassins were sent after me. But there is nothing that is going to make me shake in whatever that I believe in. Let us learn how to make sacrifice. "Today, Dapo Abiodun is the authentic governorship candidate of the APC in Ogun State. "Some people have to feast on lies and untruth, but oftentimes, lies can be the opium of those who don't have knowledge of what is happening. Let us forget the issue of democrats or any group, but let us come together to win the upcoming 2019 governorship election in the state. "Let us share hands of friendship and ensure that Dapo Abiodun is installed as the next governor of Ogun State", Mustapha said. Also speaking in the same vein, Deputy Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Olakunle Oluomo, expressed confidence in the capacity of Abiodun to take Ogun to the next level, saying "Let us remain steadfast. Some motorists, who spoke with Sunday Sun, said Abiodun's filling station in Iperu had always been the saving grace for the whole of Remoland, as it always dispensed fuel at regulated price each time there was fuel crisis in the country.