Ogun 2018 summer camp begins

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Yetunde Onanuga, has disclosed that the summer camp for students between the ages of 10 and 15 years in order to engage them in academic exercise has begun.

Onanuga made the disclosure when she declared open the 2018 edition of the camping exercise holding at Akin Ogunpola Model College, in Akinale in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the State.

The deputy governor, who thanked parents and guardians for their support by believing in the administration, added that the summer camp would continue even after the current administration might have rounded off.

Onanuga added that the parents and guardians released their children and wards for the exercise because they believed in the government’s education policy.

Earlier, Commissioners for Education, Science and Technology, Modupe Mujota, reeled out catalogue of activities, including life skills, academic, sports and etiquette building, lined up for the two weeks exercise.