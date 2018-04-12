The Sun News
Latest
12th April 2018 - OGTAN, NCDMB unveil first national education summit
12th April 2018 - NSE indices up by 0.86% on bullish Mobil, Dangote Cement
12th April 2018 - Palm production is Nigeria’s new investment haven –NIFOR Board Chairman
12th April 2018 - Evaluating changing face of Nigeria’s airports
12th April 2018 - My security visit to Edo State
12th April 2018 - Leah and the Dapchi melodrama
12th April 2018 - As Buhari decides to run
12th April 2018 - Looters, stand up to be counted
12th April 2018 - No electronic voting in 2019 –INEC
12th April 2018 - Oma Oreh 08152059712
Home / Business / OGTAN, NCDMB unveil first national education summit
NCDMB

OGTAN, NCDMB unveil first national education summit

— 12th April 2018

Charles Nwaoguji

The Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN), in conjunction with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) are planning to hold a one-day National Education Summit (NES) with the theme, “Sustaining Local Content through Quality Education and Training: Prospects and Challenges”.

The organisers of the event, OGTAN, said it has designed the summit billed to hold on April 16 to proffer solution that will bridge the gap between the academia and the petroleum industry. “It is a well known fact that fresh graduates from Nigeria’s tertiary institutions are ill-equipped to grab the opportunities the oil industry offers and as a result, the multi-billion dollar industry contributed a paltry 10 per cent to the nation’s GDP as at 2017 Q3 (according to National Bureau of Statistics, NBS).

“It is in the light of this that OGTAN aspires to fix this defect by bringing industry stakeholders and the academia to a roundtable to identify issues bedevilling human capacity development in the industry and to proffer sustainable, private-sector-driven solutions that would enhance in-country value addition.”

Former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, will lead the deliberations alongside a team of panelists consisting of university dons, CEOs of operating and service companies, oil industry agencies of government, educational regulatory bodies, and training practitioners.

A practical approach to the review of educational curriculum, existing internships, research programmes, educational funds, and lots more will be x-rayed. 

The evening of same day will witness a dinner reception in honour of the distinguished and award-winning Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote, who bagged the OGTAN Local Content Achievement Award for 2018.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NCDMB

OGTAN, NCDMB unveil first national education summit

— 12th April 2018

Charles Nwaoguji The Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria (OGTAN), in conjunction with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) are planning to hold a one-day National Education Summit (NES) with the theme, “Sustaining Local Content through Quality Education and Training: Prospects and Challenges”. The organisers…

  • NSE

    NSE indices up by 0.86% on bullish Mobil, Dangote Cement

    — 12th April 2018

    Some bellwether  stocks on Wednesday posted price appreciations on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) with the market capitalisation improving by N126 billion. Mobil Oil led the gainers’ table, gaining N13.50 to close at N192 per share. Dangote Cement followed with a gain of N5 to close at N260, while International Breweries garnered N2.50 to close…

  • NIFOR

    Palm production is Nigeria’s new investment haven –NIFOR Board Chairman

    — 12th April 2018

    Cosmas Omegoh The Chairman of the governing council of Nigerian Institute for Oil Pam Research, (NIFOR), Benin City, Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe, has called the attention of local and foreign investors to the enormous opportunities in the palm industry. He says with the support of government, the sector possesses what it takes to turn around…

  • INEC

    No electronic voting in 2019 –INEC

    — 12th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, has said there will be no electronic voting in the 2019 general election. He also disclosed that deployment of technology in the collation and transmission of elections will take the 2019 general poll beyond manipulations. The INEC boss said these at…

  • Ten KILLED Benue Governor Ortom

    10 killed in Benue communities

    — 12th April 2018

    … As police  recover 4 bodies, beef up security Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Ten persons have been reportedly killed and many others injured after suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked Gbeji community and Channel 1, Tswaregh Council Ward of Ukum and Logo local government areas of Benue State on Tuesday. Daily Sun gathered that seven persons, including Mtserkyaa…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share