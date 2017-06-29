Ogoni PDP leaders endorse Wike for second term

Leaders of Ogoni Ethnic Nationality from Khana, Gokana, Tai and Eleme local government areas have endorsed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for a second term in offce.

In a communique read on behalf of the Ogoni Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders by Senator Lee Maeba, the Ogoni leaders declared: “Given the outstanding performance of the governor and his galvanising prowess for the interest of the state, we, the Ogoni people, in the PDP unanimously urge him to present himself for a second term in office as the governor of Rivers State in 2019.

“We encourage all Ogoni sons and daughters to give unalloyed support and continuous solidarity to the administration of governor Wike for the sustenance of his developmental strides in Ogoniland.”

The Ogoni PDP leaders said they will not allow rigging of elections in Ogoniland, with the use of the military and other security agencies.

“Never again shall we allow the military, the police and other security agencies to intimidate and influence the outcome of any election in all the four councils of Ogoniland.

“The will of the people must prevail and their votes must count.”

The decision was reached after a meeting of stakeholders of the PDP on June 27, 2017 to review political developments in Rivers State.

The Ogoni leaders condemned the activities of the military, the police and other security agencies during the last December 10, 2016 rerun legislative elections to impose unpopular representatives against the wishes of the people of Ogoniland.