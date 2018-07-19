– The Sun News
OGONI

Ogoni intensifies demand for Rivers gov, unite for Abe 2019

— 19th July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The people of Ogoni ethnic nationality in Rivers State  have come together in a bid to produce the governor of the state in 2019, and also to drum support for Sen. Magnus Abe, on his aspiration to contest the seat on the  platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The stakeholders in the area, who came together under the name, Ogoni Mandate Forum (OMF), disclosed that their reason was to save their oil-rich area from political and economic marginalisation.

The group, at its maiden briefing in Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, appealed to other ethnic groups in the state to support their call for an Ogoni governor in 2019, in the interest of equity.

Spokesman of the body, Prince MeluBari Akekue, in his address, expressed concerns that since the creation of the state, Rivers South-East senatorial district had not produced a governor, despite its huge economic contributions to the nation.

Akekue’s words, “There has been a gap in the political frame of Rivers State concerning the engagements of Ogoni people.

“Our concern is to breach any relational gap that exists  between Ogoni people and their neighbours. We need to be treated equally.

READ ALSO: SDP picks Iwo indigene as guber candidate

“This can be achieved when the ambition of the Ogoni people is respected. We are to mobilise a wide support base for Ogoni sons and daughters who seek election into the governorship seat of the state”.

He noted explained that the OMF had come together to generate a support-base for Senator Abe because he was the first and only Ogoni indigene to declare intention for governorship, since the creation of Rivers,  50 years ago.

“We are generating support for Abe, who has announced his intention to run for the office of the governorship. Abe is proudly Ogoni, he has proven capacity, willingness and character to return Rivers glory”,  the spokesman noted.

Akekue continued, “On behalf of all progressive minds in the state, we are appealing on our neighbours, to support our best candidate, who has indicated interest for the seat.

“We are making the appeal not that it is our sole right, but as a privilege, as we have done for others. It is not out of place for you to partner with Ogonis to give us a chance”,  he maintained.

 

OGONI

Ogoni intensifies demand for Rivers gov, unite for Abe 2019

19th July 2018

