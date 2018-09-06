– The Sun News
Ogoni clean up: HYPREP deploys 100 coys to study impacted communities
6th September 2018 - 21st Century technology, major challenge to anti-corruption war – SGF
6th September 2018 - ABC transport boss, Nneji picks APGA guber form 
6th September 2018 - Wike commends Ibiyeomie for contributing to Rivers’ devt.
6th September 2018 - PDP’ll crush APC in 2019, says ex-Immigration boss, Parradang
6th September 2018 - Obaro chieftaincy tussle: Court stops Owoniyi’s coronation
6th September 2018 - 2019: Ondo APC adopts indirect primary for all elections
6th September 2018 - Mining: FG earns N1.2tr from private investment
6th September 2018 - 2019: Kaduna electorate to set council autonomy as agenda for candidates
6th September 2018 - 2019: Only experienced guber aspirant’ll get our support – Nasarawa Assembly
HYPREP

Ogoni clean up: HYPREP deploys 100 coys to study impacted communities

— 6th September 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) said it has deployed over 100 companies to carry out scoping exercise in the impacted communities in Ogoniland.

The deployment was part of the selection process for companies that would participate in the remediation of oil polluted communities in the entire Ogoni .

Speaking, on Wednesday, at the palace of the king of Eleme Kingdom,  Dr. Samuel Ejire, One-Eh Eleme X, the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Dr. Marvin Dekil, disclosed that 100 companies have been brought to involve in the process.

Dekil’s words, “Eleme is a key area within areas in Ogoni, where there is devastation. We have come for your input and guidance. We cannot carry out the activities without talking to people because it is people-oriented project.

“The strong message, which the minister has asked me to give is that the Federal Government is committed to the clean-up of Ogoni.

“We are doing a scoping exercise. We have scientists we have deployed to do this exercise in the affected areas.

“Over 100 companies are in the process and not all of them may get the job”, he said.

Meanwhile, the paramount ruler of Ogale-Eleme, Chief Bebe Ukpabie, who spoke for the Eleme King, Ejire, expressed joy that the remediation project was real and has come to stay.

According to Ukpabie, “We are aware of the activities of HYPREP starting from the health outreach. We are aware you had a point at Onne and Ogale.

“We are happy to know that the clean up is real. We also need  to tell you, yes, that, there are many physical areas that are polluted, but many people are affected.

“Please, look into livelihood programmes. A programme that will affect the lives of many people positively, just like the health outreach did”, the monarch urged.

