Ogoni clean up: HYPREP deploys 100 coys to study impacted communities

Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) said it has deployed over 100 companies to carry out scoping exercise in the impacted communities in Ogoniland.

The deployment was part of the selection process for companies that would participate in the remediation of oil polluted communities in the entire Ogoni .

Speaking, on Wednesday, at the palace of the king of Eleme Kingdom, Dr. Samuel Ejire, One-Eh Eleme X, the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Dr. Marvin Dekil, disclosed that 100 companies have been brought to involve in the process.

Dekil’s words, “Eleme is a key area within areas in Ogoni, where there is devastation. We have come for your input and guidance. We cannot carry out the activities without talking to people because it is people-oriented project.

“The strong message, which the minister has asked me to give is that the Federal Government is committed to the clean-up of Ogoni.

“We are doing a scoping exercise. We have scientists we have deployed to do this exercise in the affected areas.

“Over 100 companies are in the process and not all of them may get the job”, he said.

Meanwhile, the paramount ruler of Ogale-Eleme, Chief Bebe Ukpabie, who spoke for the Eleme King, Ejire, expressed joy that the remediation project was real and has come to stay.

According to Ukpabie, “We are aware of the activities of HYPREP starting from the health outreach. We are aware you had a point at Onne and Ogale.

“We are happy to know that the clean up is real. We also need to tell you, yes, that, there are many physical areas that are polluted, but many people are affected.

“Please, look into livelihood programmes. A programme that will affect the lives of many people positively, just like the health outreach did”, the monarch urged.