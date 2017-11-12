Ogoni accuses SARS of killing 3 natives

…Demands arrest, prosecution of personnel

Ogoni people have accused the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, of killing three youths in the area.

Sunday Sun also gathered that several others were allegedly injured by SARS personnel, when the youths tried to stop the policemen from escorting oil thieves through the Luebe community in the LGA yesterday.

The paramount ruler of Luebe community, Micah Saakara, while confirming the incident to journalists, accused men of the SARS in Bori of the killing.

Saakara insisted that the operatives allegedly shot dead the three natives of Luebe community, while trying to prevent them from escorting illegally refined crude oil through the community.

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Khana LGA, Gbene Lekue Zini, while condemning the alleged killing, called for the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the dastardly act.

Similarly, the Nyokhana Youth Council has also called on the state Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, to urgently probe the killing of the youths in Luebe community.

The group’s President, Barikpoa Serekara, however, cautioned residents of Luebe community against reprisal attack.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the incident, adding that the Command had commenced investigations into the circumstance leading to the killing of the victims with a view to ascertaining the identities of the policemen involved in the matter.