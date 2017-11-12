The Sun News
Latest
12th November 2017 - Ogoni accuses SARS of killing 3 natives
12th November 2017 - Showdown in Port Harcourt: Amaechi’s security aides attack Wike’s convoy
12th November 2017 - We’ll stop Avengers –Defence Chief
12th November 2017 - FAVOUR 07035713067
12th November 2017 - Vehicular fumes raise traffic wardens, road users’ risk of debilitating health conditions
12th November 2017 - 2019: North plots against Buhari
12th November 2017 - Life of 3-yr-old girl born without anus threatened
12th November 2017 - Rumpus in Abia community over murder of 60-yr-old farmer
12th November 2017 - Nephew, 22, kills aunt for refusing to give him money to pay his rent
12th November 2017 - IPOB can’t stop Anambra poll – Police
Home / National / Ogoni accuses SARS of killing 3 natives

Ogoni accuses SARS of killing 3 natives

— 12th November 2017

…Demands arrest, prosecution of personnel

Ogoni people have accused the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, of killing three youths in the area.

Sunday Sun also gathered that several others were allegedly injured by SARS personnel, when the youths tried to stop the policemen from escorting oil thieves through the Luebe community in the LGA yesterday.

The paramount ruler of Luebe community, Micah Saakara, while confirming the incident to journalists, accused men of the SARS in Bori of the killing.

Saakara insisted that the operatives allegedly shot dead the three natives of Luebe community, while trying to prevent them from escorting illegally refined crude oil through the community.

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Khana LGA, Gbene Lekue Zini, while condemning the alleged killing, called for the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the dastardly act.

Similarly, the Nyokhana Youth Council has also called on the state Commissioner of Police,  Zaki Ahmed,  to urgently probe the killing of the youths in Luebe community.

The group’s President, Barikpoa Serekara, however, cautioned residents of Luebe community against reprisal attack.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed the incident, adding that the Command had commenced investigations into the circumstance leading to the killing of the victims with a view to ascertaining the identities of the policemen involved in the matter.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

Let's have some fun throwing banters at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ogoni accuses SARS of killing 3 natives

— 12th November 2017

…Demands arrest, prosecution of personnel Ogoni people have accused the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, of killing three youths in the area. Sunday Sun also gathered that several others were allegedly injured by SARS personnel, when the youths tried to stop the policemen from escorting oil thieves…

  • Showdown in Port Harcourt: Amaechi’s security aides attack Wike’s convoy

    — 12th November 2017

    Gov’s escort rider knocked down, policemen in pilot car attacked …Wike’s men were the aggressors –Minister’s media office From Tony John, Port Harcourt There was an showdown yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, between Governor Nyesom Wike and the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, with both men accusing each other of attempted assassination, as…

  • We’ll stop Avengers –Defence Chief

    — 12th November 2017

    •20 gunboats inaugurated in Delta •Warri monarch cautions against heightening tension From Ben Dunno, Warri The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, yesterday launched additional 20 new 400 horsepower gunboats, newly acquired by the Nigerian Navy to beef up the military combat weapons already deployed to the Niger Delta creeks shortly after the…

  • Vehicular fumes raise traffic wardens, road users’ risk of debilitating health conditions

    — 12th November 2017

    By Olakunle Olafioye The long stretch of traffic along the ever busy Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway comes with huge prospect for Chukwunonso, a road side hawker. A few of his colleagues had been arrested on a few occasions by the Lagos State Environmental  Task Force for violating the law banning street hawking in the state but the…

  • 2019: North plots against Buhari

    — 12th November 2017

    By KENNY ASHAKA As the debate on whether or not President Muhammadu Buhari should seek re-election in 2019 continues, indications have emerged that some northern political heavyweights are plotting to stop him by all legitimate means.  Although the All Progressives Congress, APC, led by Chief John Odigie Oyegun and the governors elected on the platform…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share