Ogoga-in-Council abrogates Olukere title over alleged murder

….As murdered victim’s brother says deceased not an armed robber

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

The last has definitely not been heard of the ‘royal rumble’ in Ikere-Ekiti as the Ogoga-in-Council, a body of royal chiefs in the palace of Ogoga, Oba Adu Adejimi Alagbado, has proscribed the title of Olukere, which remanded Ganiu Obasoyin holds until, Wednesday.

Obasoyin had been remanded in prison custody after his arrest late December 2017 for allegedly murdering one Femi Kolade in a reprisal attack on Christmas Day.

It was alleged that Obasoyin led a team of his loyalists and some men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to a place in Ado-Ekiti for a reprisal attack against some suspected thugs who allegedly attacked his new hotel and destroyed some facilities there.

In the course of the reprisal, Kolade, a toilet attendant in Fayose market in Ado-Ekiti, was allegedly stabbed to death.

While it was rumoured that the deceased was an armed robbery suspect, his younger brother and graduate of Ekiti State University, Ajibola Kolade , had denied the rumour in a chat with journalists at the Correspondents chapel in Ado-Ekiti, state capital, on Wednesday.

Announcing the proscription of the Olukere chieftaincy title, Secretary to the Ogoga-in-Council, Chief James Alonge , the Odofin of Ikere-Ekiti, who read Ogoga-in-Council’s address to newsmen at the palace, on Wednesday, said Olukere was never a title in Ikere land. He recalled that the identity recognised for Obasoyin had been the Oloje, a masquerade chieftaincy title given by Ogoga to a chief whose duty was to appease one of the Ikere gods, Olosunta.

He echoed an history told by the Edemo of the town, Pa Solomon Jayeola, which revealed that Olukere was a name a one time Oloje of Ikere gave himself because he used to gather some fetish materials known in the town as ukerekere, saying Olukere which Obasoyin represents means: ‘one who gathers ukerekere for fetish purposes and not ‘owner of Ikere’ as can be interpreted in Yoruba.

Alleging that Obasoyin had committed some offences against the law and traditions of the community, Odofin says, “This is an individual with no evidence of official recognition or appointment or approval either traditional or from the state government . I am, by the grace of God , the Oba, King of Ikere duly elected by kingmakers through our processes and given the staff of office and Certificate of Appointment and accredited by Ekiti State Government .

“I do not understand the platform upon which preferential treatment is accorded Obasoyin , a mere priest while the police continue to undermine my authority.”