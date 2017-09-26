Ogbonnaya Onu in Australia, Japan for international confabs

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu has arrived Australia, to attend the 68th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Adelaide, Australia.

The congress, with the theme “Unlocking imagination, fostering innovations and strengthening security” is attracting space actors who will discuss latest space developments enjoying multiple networking opportunities with current potentials.

Dr Onu is expected to deliver a paper on the “Role of science and technology and innovation in shaping future society”, the recently-launched Science and Technology Roadmap, the National Consultative Competiveness in Raw Materials and Products Development in Nigeria, etc.

Nigeria may table for discussion, its various initiatives in science, technology and innovation, with a view to gaining fresh insights from other countries; but, ultimately, its scientific exploits would be guided in the country’s needs and socio- economic situation.

“This national strategy is a fact-based framework, designed to harness the potentials of the country’s research development institutes, in partnership with industries and business, to fast-rack and redirect the highway to orderly economic recovery, double digit growth and sustainable development” the minister said.

In the same vein, the minister will attend the 14th Science and Technology Minister’s Roundtable in Kyoto, Japan from October 1– 3, 2017.

The forum, which is an annual event since 2004, will attract ministers and science experts worldwide and will exchange views on science technology and innovation trends.

The forum will also provide a platform to engender global collaboration and synergy in the field of science and technology ideas, insights, experiences on science and technology, research and innovation learning curve of 21st century in developing countries.

A new technological concept called “Society 5.0” is also going to be tabled for discussion.