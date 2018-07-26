– The Sun News
Latest
26th July 2018 - A witness to excellence
26th July 2018 - Politricks of use and destroy
26th July 2018 - As politicians fight for survival
26th July 2018 - Chika Balogun: Buhari’s game changer in tourism education
26th July 2018 - Nigeria: A fractured nation
26th July 2018 - History on the rebound
26th July 2018 - Buhari meets 43 APC senators on way forward
26th July 2018 - Ortom joins PDP, 3 govs, ministers, lawmakers to follow
26th July 2018 - Buhari’s ally threatens Saraki, Dogara
26th July 2018 - Why I won’t honour police invitation – Saraki
Home / Opinion / A witness to excellence
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

43 APC SENATORS

Buhari meets 43 APC senators on way forward

— 26th July 2018

It also had the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, in attendance, as well as 43 senators elected on the platform of the ruling party. Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Barely 24 hours after 14 All Progressives Congress (APC) senators defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), President Muhammadu Buhari held an emergency meeting with the remaining…

  • RECONCILIATION POSSIBLE

    Ortom joins PDP, 3 govs, ministers, lawmakers to follow

    — 26th July 2018

    “Even with this development, we don’t think it is too late for reconciliation. As long as people keep their minds open… reconciliation is still possible.” Ismail Omipidan, Romanus Ugwu, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja; Rose Ejembi, Makurdi and Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Reminiscent of the fate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suffered in the build up to the…

  • ABU IBRAHIM

    Buhari’s ally threatens Saraki, Dogara

    — 26th July 2018

    Abu Ibrahim said: “They were voted because of Buhari. They will lose their seats. Saraki will not save them. They can’t even go to their constituencies.” Fred Itua, Abuja Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs and close ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Abu Ibrahim, yesterday, asked Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki and Speaker, House of…

  • ANSWERED QUESTIONS

    Why I won’t honour police invitation – Saraki

    — 26th July 2018

    Saraki, who offered the explanation through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said all the issues and questions raised in the police invitation letter were answered. Fred Itua, Abuja President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, yesterday, revealed why he did not honour the invitation by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to their station in…

  • EKWEREMADU CHALLENGE

    Ekweremadu: Ohanaeze warns FG

    — 26th July 2018

    “The Presidency has deployed all manner of undercut methods to deal with what it perceived as the Ekweremadu Challenge,” it said in a statement. Raphael Ede, Enugu The Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State chapter, has warned the Federal Government that Ndigbo would not take it kindly should any harm befall the Deputy…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share