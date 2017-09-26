Ogba zoo attack: We’re on top of situation, Obaseki assures

…Condemns killing of cops, commiserates with families

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has assured Edo people and Nigerians that his administration is on top of the security situation in the state.

Obaseki gave the assurance after an emergency meeting with security agencies in the state at the Government House in Benin City.

He condemned the gruesome killings of three police officers and the abduction of the Chief Executive of Ogba Zoological Garden and Nature Park, Mr. Andy Osa Enahire, on Sunday in Benin City.

“Our hearts are with the families of the slain police officers and we promise to deploy all the resources at our disposal to ensure Mr Ehanire returns to his family in the shortest time possible, and unhurt,” the governor said.

“When the Edo State Government received intelligence report on the kidnap of Mr. Osa Ehanire, we immediately contacted the relevant security agencies to do all within their powers to secure his release,” he added.

Obaseki explained that Ehanire, who is a well known tourism practitioner in Nigeria, was scheduled to play a major role in the planned hosting of the 2017 edition of the World Tourism Day celebrations scheduled for Wednesday September 27, 2017 by the state government.

He said the event was conceived to showcase the state’s huge ecotourism assets, woo domestic and foreign investors to the sector and put the state on the global tourism map.