OFOKANSI

Ofokansi to deliver 140th UNN Inaugural Lecture

— 11th August 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Kenneth Chibuzo Ofokansi, a Professor of Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceutics, has been scheduled to deliver the 140th Inaugural Lecture of the University of Nigeria on 16th August, 2018, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba has announced through the Senate Ceremonials Committee.

Inaugural lectures are considered the hallmark of professorship where newly-appointed professors present illuminating overview of their contributions to their areas of specialisation.

The University of Nigeria, under Prof. Ozumba, has witnessed an upsurge in the presentation of inaugural lectures by both old and new professors, a development Ofokansi, who is also the

Chairman of Senate Ceremonials Committee attributed to increased awareness on the lecture and the introduction of incentives.

He said that the University had made it a policy that the presentation of inaugural lectures would be precondition for qualification for appointment as Professor Emeritus.

Ofokansi revealed that plans were underway to equally make the presentation of inaugural lecture obligatory for newly appointed professors in the university.

“We are also considering denying some privileges to professors who may want to dodge the presentation of the inaugural lectures”, the Senate Ceremonials Chairman said.

Prof. Ofokansi said that the presentation of the 140th lecture meant a lot to him as that would afford him opportunity to share with the general public his research engagements that culminated to his appointment as a Professor in 2011 at a relatively young age of 40.

“Inaugural lectures are meant to be the official inauguration of a professorial chair”, Ofokansi said, stating that his lecture titled ‘Breaking the Barriers to Effective Peroral Drug Delivery’ would detail his achievements in the field of pharmaceutical sciences.

