Home / Politics / Offodile flays Obiano on Ozubulu killings

Offodile flays Obiano on Ozubulu killings

— 13th August 2017

 

From MAGNUS EZE, Abuja

An aspirant in the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra state on the platform of the United Progressives Party (UPP), Hon. Chudi Offodile has tasked Governor Willie Obiano to empanel judicial inquiry into the bloody attack on a church in the state instead of indulging in speculations.

Unknown assailants had a week ago invaded the St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area and opened fire on innocent worshippers leading to the death of about 12 persons, while many sustained injuries and were hospitalised.

The former House of Representatives member told Sunday Sun in Abuja yesterday, that no government can eradicate crime, but blamed poor intelligence and security network in the state to the absence of grassroots government, positing that it would have been easier with such structure to find out exactly what happened rather than having the Governor or the Commissioner of Police rushing from Awka to Ozubulu in a matter of hours to speculate what happened.

“There is no government at the base to help out in such emergencies. That’s part of the problem. Organisationally, there is no way you can have an efficient policing system; service delivery without having an administrative unit at the base.

Nobody can really eradicate crime, but if we succeed in the election, we’ll be in a position to introduce measures to curtail and eventually reducing it to the barest minimum.

“I call on the Government to set up a proper inquiry to determine what happened and desist from speculation,” Offodile stated.

He sympathised with the victims while praying that those still in the hospitals recovered quickly.

 

 

1 Comment

  1. Eclat De Bullet 14th August 2017 at 7:46 am
    Reply

    I really do not understand who and which type of idiotic element of people we have as our state representative and Igbo officials.

    The killing in Izuburu has and will become an issue of speaking in English at Abuja.

    This party will speak how Obiano os neglecting the citizens and others while Obiano party will speak how his security is working perfectly, all of them re what? Hypocrites.

    We do not need both of you any no longer, you went to Abuja to complain while the killing is in Anambra to investigate?. Is it not the Government that sopurse to come where incident happen, now both the ruling gov. And the opposition Has troop to Abuja to complain, carwords.

    It is because hey all knows that the curse of the killing is from Federal Gov.

    That is why we can not continue with these foolish rulers called governors and the rest because they are working for the North. They can not help their people.

    Election will be hold but we will not come out to vote, Yes.

    I was surprise when i heard that Nia Nwodo, President Ohana Eze Ndigbo, is residing at Abuja.

