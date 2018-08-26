Officers in party politics not good for military – Capt Abdulmalik

A retired military officer should stay away from politics. But now, roughly all of them are involved in party politics. And that is not good for the military as an institution

Desmond Mgboh/Kano

Retired Captain Yusuf Abdulmalik is the publicity officer of Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Association of Nigeria, Kano State Chapter.

Abdulmalik, 79, who retired from the service of the Nigeria Air Force 34 years ago, has been blunt on the feelings of ex-military men towards the present administration. He maintained that they expected more than they are getting from the Buhari administration even as he believes that the fight against Boko Haram is taking too long. He encouraged Buhari to change the Service Chiefs to inject new blood in the fight against insurgency and the rest of security challenges facing the country.

How is life generally with you in retirement and also, with the rest of the retired military officers, whom you often speak on their behalf?

Well, life generally for anybody that is retired is interesting. It is a period of rest and reflection. It is also a period you watch your children grow, you encourage them to fulfill their realities and so on…. But like all other Nigerians, you cannot run away from the biting economic challenges in the country today. I must say that it is also biting the pensioners and ex-servicemen even more than the average Nigerian. We are struggling to survive. Those of us who retired 34 years ago or about that time, we are struggling because what we get at the end of the month is not enough to cater for our needs or bills.

If I get you right, you retired some 34 years ago from the Nigerian Air Force. How would you compare the military then and what it is today?

These are two different times and as you know, the challenges are different too. The kind of security challenges that were happening in our time are slightly different from the kind of security challenges that the military is faced with today. In those days, there was nothing like Boko Haram insurgents, there was nothing like kidnapping for ransom, there was no herdsmen issue or banditry as we have it in Zamfara State and its environs. What we had then were challenges like Operation Wetie, which was largely a political situation where they pour petrol on opponents and set them ablaze, and here in the North then, the problem was that of NEPU and NPC fighting each other. There were no killings in the actual sense. There was no kidnapping. Yes, the parties exchanged words and fought themselves. That was all. It was only a few cases of conflicts here and there. But generally, there was peace during the Sarduana era, the country was very peaceful and people went about their businesses without fears. The military today, I must say, have done well in the circumstance they found themselves. However, I very much believe that they could do better. The whole insurgent thing is taking too long to suppress. Six or so number of years of this insurgency is enough time to bring it under control. In those days that we were hearing of Boko Haram, we were blaming the previous government, we were saying that they were not taking proper actions and measures against the problem and were unable to tame it. But now, we have a retired military general, a retired GOC, who had commanded Divisions as the president, we had hoped that he could do better than the past administration in the campaign against the insurgents. We campaigned for change because of this expectation, we jubilated when he won and I think that some of us are disappointed today over his inability to completely tame the problem of Boko Haram, so that there would be respite for the people of the North-East. I think the serving Service Chiefs should do more to ensure that the security situation in country is improved. The truth is that the figures are not good enough and different new crimes and security issues are emerging on the scene. I also agree that Nigerians must support the officers and troops in the field with their prayers. This would help them overcome the challenges and all other crimes.

Many Nigerians want Buhari to change his security chiefs as a solution to the nation’s security problem. What is your view?