The Suspected armed robbers allegedly involved in the April 5, deadly bank robbery in Offa town on Friday, pleaded not guilty to Criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, illegal firearms, culpable homicide preferred against them at the Kwara High Court, Ilorin.

Those arraigned are Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salaudeen Azeez and Niyi Ogundiran.

The police charged them with fives of Criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, illegal firearms, culpable homicide and armed with dangerous explosive which contravened the provisions of sections 6 (b) 1(2), of the armed robbery and firearms act and 97, 221 of Penal Code Law.

The defendants Counsel, Mathias Emeribe, asked for two weeks to meet with the defendants, saying that was “the matter was one of of life and death”.

He said he was briefed on Nov. 29 and time did not permit him to speak with his clients.

Earlier the court had struck out name of the first accused person, Michael Adikwu, said to have died in police custody, from the case after the prosecution, and the state Attorney-General, Kamaldeen Ajibade, filed an application to amend the charge.

The trail judge, Halima Salman, after listening to all arguments, adjourned the matter until Jan. 7, to enable the parties to put their houses in order.