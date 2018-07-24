Offa robbery: Police may arrest Saraki

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, in Abuja, has threatened to arrest Senate President Bukola Saraki, if he failed to honor the invitation to him to report to the head of investigation team at the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) office, in Abuja.

This was just as the Force Headquarters has denied that it deployed Police personnel to besiege the homes of deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, early Tuesday morning.

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, who made this known in a statement, insisted that Saraki, who is still being expected at the IRT, office must appear in his own interest or have himself to blame.

He said that should Saraki failed to report to the intelligence office, the police would not hesitate to use all the instruments of the law to ensure that senate president compliance with the law.

Jimoh, in the statement made available to Daily Sun, said, “The Nigeria Police Force on the 23rd of July, 2018 invited Sen. Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria, to report to the head of investigation team at the Intelligence Response Team office at Guzape junction, Asokoro Extension, Abuja today, 24th of July, 2018 at 8:00am for further investigation on his indictment from confessional statements from some of the five (5) gang leaders arrested for their active participation in the Offa bank robbery and gruesome murder of more than 31 persons and snatching of 21 AK47 rifles on the 5th of April, 2018, but the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria refused to honour Police invitation as at the time of this press release.

“The Force therefore, insists that the Senate President, Sen. Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria is being expected to report to the head of investigation team at the Intelligence Response Team office at Guzape junction, Asokoro Extension, Abuja, and should honour the invitation, otherwise the Force will not hesitate to use all the instruments of the Law to ensure compliance with the law.

“The Nigeria Police Force’s attention was also drawn to the innuendos in the early hours of today that some Police men were seen surrounding the residence of the Senate President; the Force wishes to categorically state that there was no authorised deployment of Police personnel to besiege the residence of the Senate President or his deputy as reported in the media.

“The police personnel seen in pictures in the media were those in the convoy of the Senate President and others attached to him.

“However, the Inspector General of Police has directed a thorough investigation to ascertain the facts in the episode. The Force will not allow the end of justice to be perverted by this distraction.

“The Nigeria Police will ensure that the rule of law prevails in this matter.”