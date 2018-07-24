– The Sun News
Bukola Saraki

Offa Robbery: Police invitation, mere political game – Bukola Saraki

— 24th July 2018

NAN

President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki, said invitation by the Police to him in connection with investigation into Offa robbery was an afterthought designed to achieve political purpose.

Bukola Saraki said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, that he had it on good authority that the Police had already decided on the suspects to arraign in court in Ilorin, Kwara.

He said that the turn around to invite him was a ploy to score cheap political points.

“I have been reliably informed that the police invitation was planned by the Inspector- General to stop alleged plan by some senators and House of Representatives members from defecting from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“It was also said that if I was detained between Tuesday and Wednesday, that will abort the so-called defection plan.

“While I continue to maintain that the issue of my position on the 2019 elections is not a personal decision for me alone to make, it should be noted that all these concoctions and evil plot cannot deter me.

“Those behind this fresh assault will fail as I have nothing to do with the robbery incident or any criminal matter for that matter.

“I am aware that following a request made by the Police on June 13, 2018 to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), he had written a legal advice dated June 22, 2018.

“In the advice, he stated that for the Senate President and the Kwara State Governor, this office is unable to establish from the evidence in the interim report a nexus between the alleged office and the suspects”.

He lamented that, “the Police have obviously corrupted and politicised their investigations into the Offa robbery incident.

“They have turned it into an instrument for the party in power to suppress perceived opponents, blackmailing people from freely choosing which platform on which they want to pursue their ambition.

“They are harassing the people whose exit from APC would harm the chances of the party in the forthcoming elections.

“I want to make it apparent that I have no hand in either the robbery incident or any criminal activity.

“The Police in their haste to embarrass me sent the invitation to me at 8 p.m. and requested that I report to the station by 8 a.m. tomorrow morning.

“This obviously demonstrated their desperation as I do not see why they are now in a hurry.”

Bukola Saraki added that the police also stated “in today’s letter that because in my response of June 7, 2018 to their own letter written on June 4, 2018, I stated that I was responding simply to the contents of the letter.

“They said that the full text of the statement made by the arrested suspects which they claimed indicted me was not made available to me they were now including the suspects’ statements in the current letter.

“Yet, instead of including the suspects’ statements, they only attached two copies of my own letter to the invitation. No suspect’s statement was made available.

“This plot aimed at compelling me and my associates to stay in a party where members are criminalised without just cause, where injustice is perpetrated at the highest level and where there is no respect for constitutionalism is an exercise in futility.

“It will fail. Once again, my confidence in God and our judicial system remains intact and unshaken. The truth shall also prevail in this case,” he said.

Bukola Saraki

