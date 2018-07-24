NAN

The Nigeria Police Force said it would not hesitate to use all instruments of law to ensure that the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, honoured its invitation.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on July 23, invited Saraki to report to the Head of Intelligence Response Team ( IRT) on July 24 at 8 a.m. in Guzape, Abuja, over the recent Offa robbery.

NAN reports that armed robbers attacked five commercial banks in Offa on April 5, during which 17 persons, including policemen and a pregnant woman were killed.

“The Senate President must honour Police Invitation; otherwise the force will not hesitate to use all the instruments of the Law to ensure compliance with the law,”he said.

The Force Spokesman, acting DCP Jimoh Moshood, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said that Saraki was being expected to report to the police.

Moshood said the invitation was aimed at the president of the senate to make more clarification following his indictment by five suspects in the robbery.

Meanwhile, the force has denied laying siege at the residence of Saraki on Tuesday.

“The force wishes to categorically state that there was no authorised deployment of Police personnel to besiege the residence of the Senate President or his deputy as reported in the media.

“The police personnel seen in pictures in the media were those in the convoy of the Senate President and others attached to him,”the police spokesman said.

He said that the inspector-general of police had directed a thorough investigation to ascertain the facts in the episode.

He said that the force would not allow justice to be perverted by this distraction, adding that it would ensure that the rule of law prevailed.

NAN reports that as at 3 p.m when this report was being filed, Saraki had not reported to the police.