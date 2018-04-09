Offa robbery: Labour warns against politicising security

Against the backdrop of last Thursday’s deadly robbery attack in Offa, Kwara State, organised labour has warned against politicising security matters in the country.

Reacting to the robbery incident reported to have claimed over 30 lives, Issa Aremu, a national executive council member of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the general secretary of the National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers (NUTGTWN), said the unfortunate development must task all citizens to stop politicising security issue.

“We share the grief of the victims. This singular tragic event is another rude reminder of the urgent need to secure life and property in Nigeria,” he said.

Aremu added that the robbery and deaths in Offa have undermined the ease of doing business as well as ease of living in Nigeria.

As such, he called on Nigerian Police Force to fish out the criminals behind the attack and ensure they face justice, while he also called for adequate compensation for the victims of the robbery that included policemen.

According to Aremu, the recent politicisation of the approval of $1 billion for the army in the war against Boko Haram terrorism and violent crimes across the country is unnecessary and unhelpful.

“The point cannot be over-emphasised. Our security agencies, particularly the military and the police, must be well-equipped to combat criminals in the country. What we must insist on is accountability on the part of all security agencies for all the resources made available to them,” he said.

He noted that the best form of accountability on the part of the security agencies is the prevention of the kind of carnage tht took place in Offa.

The labour leader also called for sanctions against non-performing security agencies, while there should be reward for all security agencies that protect life and property.

“It is unacceptable that Nigeria lacks governance, with respect to security of life and property, as contained in 1999 Constitution. Without an official declaration of war, Nigerians daily die in the hands of armed robbers and criminals.

“I commiserate with the Kwara State government, Olofa of Offa and the good people of Offa, Kwara State, over the criminal armed robbery attacks on a number of commercial banks with the attendant killings, including policemen and bank customers,” Arenu said.