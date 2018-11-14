Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Five persons suspected to be involved in the April 15, 2018 bank robbery and killings in Offa, Offa local government area of Kwara State were arraigned, on Wednesday, before an Ilorin Magistrate Court.

During the sitting, the court said that the robbery suspects had case to answer.

Earlier, the Kwara State Police Command Officer in Charge of Lega Department, Kunle Iwalaiye, said the case was for mention and consideration of the Kwara State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP)’s letter.

Mr. Iwalaiye added that suspects had cases to answer in the DPP’s advice AUST/LED14/V140/1457/738 and dated 11th of November, 2018.OC legal, who was represented by Prosecutor ASP Abdulkadir said that, “In this circumstance the accused persons have cases to answer.

“We are asking for another date for further mention in which they must have been properly arraigned before a court.”

He said that the DPP also directed the police to carry out more investigation with a view to arresting more of the suspects that are on the run.

Counsel to the accused, Abulrasheed Lawal, announced his withdrawal from the case based on legal misconception.

Said he, “On our part we have a letter before the court dated 21st of October, 2018. The letter is as a result of a misconception of the legal representation of all the accused persons by Abdulwahab Bamidele.

“The letter is seeking the leave of the court to withdraw the appearance of Abdulwahab Bamidele (Esq) as counsel representing all the accused in this case.

“And also my humble self holding the brief of Abdulwahab Bamidele from the record of the court.

“The same letter has been copied to OC legal, Kwara State Police Command and Abdulwahab Bamidele.

“In the circumstance we want the court to discountenance with the names of both Bamidele and Lawal from appearing for all the accused persons in this case.”

In his short ruling, Magistrate Bio Salihu granted the prayers of the accused persons counsel and ordered the discountenance of their appearance in the case.

He equally directed the police to take necessary action for the proper arraignment of the accused persons in court.

He subsequently adjourned the case to December 6 for mention.