The Nigeria Police Force headquarters in Abuja has threatened to arrest Senate President Bukola Saraki, if he fails to honour the invitation to him to report to the head of the investigation team at the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) office in Abuja.

This is just as the force headquarters has denied that it deployed policemen to besiege the homes of the Senate President and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, early Tuesday morning.

Force public relations officer, Jimoh Moshood, who made this known in a statement yetserday, insisted that Saraki, who is expected at the IRT office, must show up, in his own interest, or have himself to blame.

Moshood said that, if Saraki fails to report to the intelligence office, the police would not hesitate to “use all the instruments of the law” to ensure the Senate President’s compliance with the law.

Moshood, in the statement made available to Daily Sun, said: “The Nigeria Police Force on July 23, 2018, invited Sen. Bukola Saraki, President of the Senate, Federal Republic of Nigeria, to report to the head of investigation team at the Intelligence Response Team’s office at Guzape junction, Asokoro Extension, Abuja, today, 24th of July, 2018, at 8am for further investigation on his indictment from confessional statements from some of the five gang leaders arrested for their active participation in the Offa bank robbery and gruesome murder of more than 31 persons and snatching of 21 AK-47 rifles on the 5th of April, 2018, but the Senate President refused to honour the police invitation as at the time of this press release.