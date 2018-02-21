The Sun News
Offa, Ijagbo clash over land dispute, 2 killed, 21 injured

Offa, Ijagbo clash over land dispute, 2 killed, 21 injured

— 21st February 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Communal clash, on Wednesday morning, broke out between the people of Offa in Offa Local Government Area and the people of Ijagbo in Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara State during which one person was said to have been killed and about twenty one persons injured, including two mobile policemen.

However, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed has vowed to deal decisively with the perpetrators of the communal clash no matter how highly placed, describing the development as unwarranted and avoidable.

During the mayhem, the prestigious Offa Central Hotel was destroyed while a motorcyle was also seen burnt.

Exchange of gun shootings by local hunters from both communities lasted till the afternoon leaving the entire area deserted, while business activities were paralysed.

Motorists plying Ijagbo to Offa to Osogbo and Lagos have been diverted by the motor unions  as a result of the development even as  atmosphere of tension and pandemonium enveloped the two warring communities.

Unconfirmed reports spoke to DAILY SUN that the crisis was caused by the claims to Oyun Baptist High School in Ijagbo by the people of Offa, while another account  said that ‎a land in the border line between the two communities was the reason.

Another source also claimed that there was a latest Court of Appeal judgement on a large space of land around Community secondary school around the border area in favour of Offa community which sparked off angry reaction by the people of Ijagbo.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the development, said, “At about 0800hrs, report reached the Area Commander Offa, indicated that a land dispute between Ijagbo and Offa communities was getting Out of hands.

Hence, a peace meeting was organised by Chairman Oyun Local Government Area, Mr. Omokanye, having the Area Commander and other stakeholders in attendance.

Violence, however, erupted while the meeting was still in progress, and sounds of gun fire rented the air. The hoodlums shot at the security agents deployed to maintain peace, in the process two policemen and a Naval rating were injured, and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

No civilian casualty recorded, more policemen have been drafted to the crisis area to maintain peace, some suspects have been arrested and are helping the police in investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lawan Ado, assures the members of the public of their safety, while advising the citizens of the two communities to embrace peace as anybody arrested for breaking the law and order will be dealt with in accordance to the laws of the land

He, however, said that normalcy had returned to the scene with the deployment of policemen, Navy and Army officials.

Meanwhile the governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba, expressed concern over the unwarranted and absolutely avoidable acts in the two communities.

He expressed concerns that some individuals could take laws into their hands despite various established platforms to seek redress and settle emerging communal matters.

The Governor directed security agencies in the state to arrest and bring perpetrators of the crises to justice, and restore law and order in the communities as, according to the governor, “government will not allow any breach of peace, harmony and tranquility under any guise in the state”.

Governor Ahmed, who assured Kwarans that his administration would continue to prioritise the protection of lives and property for economic growth and overall development, said security agencies in the state are fully in charge of the situation.

