Offa constituency commences recall of Kwara House Leader

— 9th January 2018

From: LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Citizens of Eesa/Shawo/Igbodun state constituency in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State have commenced recall process of the House Leader of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Hassan Oyeleke.

They are accusing Hon. Oyeleke of under-performance.

This is just as the lawmaker described the attempt as a ‘gang up to discredit his political image before any future elective aspirations’.

A statement signed by political leaders of the community, among whom are Hon. Mufutau Adeyemo and Alhaji Dauda Azeez, and which was made available to journalists, in Ilorin, on Tuesday, said that the lawmaker had not adequately represented the area in the state Assembly.

The people, who said that the House Leader had not initiated or supported any motion to effect delivery of his campaign promises to his constituents, added that Oyeleke has not influenced a single constituency project since his first tenure in office in 2011 till date.

While the people said that Hon. Oyeleke had, through joint efforts only embarked on empowerment programme in 2012 and distributed exercise books worth N350,000 to students of the area in 2017, they also alleged that the lawmaker had not carried out any activity on agriculture, health, job creation or supported any motion in favour of the area.

The lawmaker was also accused of reneging on his promise to reclaim and restore peace on the land that had reportedly been taken away from Offa and had become contentious.

The people of Eesa/Shawo/Igbodun state constituency also said that the activities of the lawmaker during the last local government elections had caused party discord, disharmony and disunity among members of the ruling APC and the electorate in the ancient town.

However, the lawmaker had described the allegations as a gang up by some members of the ruling APC and PDP in the area aimed at discrediting his political image.

Hon. Oyeleke, who said that the state Executive was in charge of project implementation in various parts of the state, added that his people were aware of his empowerment activities and were not complaining.

