Offa bank robbery: Police arrest 12 more suspects

Lawrence Enyoghasu

The Nigeria Police Force said it had arrested 12 more suspects in connection with the recent bank robbery in Offa, Kwara.

The suspects are: Adegoke Shogo, 29; Kayode Opadokun, 35; kazeem Abdulrasheed, 36; Azeez Abdullahi, 27; Alexander Reuben, 39; Jimoh Isa; 28 and Azeez Salaudeen, 20.

Others are: Adewale Popoola, 22; Adetoye Mufutau, 23; Aminu Ibrahim, 18; Richard Terry, 23 and Peter Kuunfa, 25.

The police had earlier arrested nine suspects in connection with the robbery.

Recall that armed robbers had attacked five commercial banks in Offa on April 5, during which 17 persons, including policemen and a pregnant woman were killed.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, recently ordered the deployment of three units of Police Mobile Force (PMF), high powered police investigation team and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to Kwara.

The Force Spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the arrest on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, Adegoke Shogo, a drug baron in the state, is alleged to be the brain and financier of the attack and Kayode Opadokun, who was arrested with a Barreta pistol and some rounds of live ammunition, was just released from prison some months ago for a similar case. While, Aminu Ibrahim, Richard Buba Terry, Peter Jaba Kuunfa, who were caught in possession of another Beretta pistol and 14 rounds of live ammunition, have been investigated and charged to court for armed robbery and cultism.