Offa bank robbery: Osun guber aspirant commiserates with Kwara state govt, Oloffa

— 8th April 2018

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the coming governorship election in Osun State, Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (K-Rad), has commiserated with the government of Kwara State, the Oloffa of Offa, the entire people of Offa and Kwara State as well as the families of the victims of last week’s bank robbery that claimed so many lives in Offa, Kwara State of Nigeria.

In a release personally issued by the  aspirant from Mecca where he is currently observing the lesser hajj, Adegoke condemned the merchants of deaths and deprivations together with their dare-devilry. He prayed for the repose of the souls of the innocent victims of the unfortunate and soulless attacks. “While I commiserate with the government of Kwara State, the Oloffa of Offa, the entire people of Offa and Kwara State in general and the distraught families of the victims of this heinous incident, I call on the government to step up in its sacred duty of protection of lives and property by setting up a security trust fund involving the participation of all stakeholders in Kwara State for the protection of lives and property. I also encourage localisation of banks in the same area in Offa and other towns for easy monitoring and protection by the police as this unfortunate incident has become quite rampant in recent times in Offa,” he advised.

Adegoke further justified the reasoning behind “setting up the security trust fund to include provision of arms and ammunition to the police and to assist in catering for the poorly motivated members of the force serving in the state.” He suggested further the need to “assist the families of the deceased and the injured as many breadwinners and glories of tomorrow have been cut down in their primes.

To avoid compounding the already exacerbated state of our social welfare in terms of vagrants that incidents like the recent killings beget, “it is fundamental to take care of the unlucky widows and orphans naturally begotten by this sad occurrence.” He finally encouraged “the police apparatus at all levels to work assiduously to arrest and prosecute timeously the perpetrators of this dastardly act to serve as deterrent to others.”

He concluded.

