The Sun News
Latest
19th April 2018 - Offa bank robbery: Hotelier, staff charged to court
19th April 2018 - 13 soldiers killed, 7 injured in  Exercise Ayem Akpatuma –DHQ
18th April 2018 - Archbishop Idahosa tasks FG to keep Nigerians safe
18th April 2018 - APDA demands probe into Senate invasion
18th April 2018 - FEC approves N33b for Bida-Lapai-Lambata road
18th April 2018 - Herdsmen attack: 17 victims get mass burial in Nasarawa
18th April 2018 - Mace theft: Osinbajo, Ekweremadu in closed door at Aso Rock
18th April 2018 - Sokoto allocates land, structure to new Army division
18th April 2018 - Senate mace incident: Nigeria has failed, blasts MASSOB
18th April 2018 - APC disavows Omo-Agege over Senate mace uproar
Home / Cover / National / Offa bank robbery: Hotelier, staff charged to court
robbery

Offa bank robbery: Hotelier, staff charged to court

— 19th April 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Proprietor of the hotel where suspected robbers that stormed banks and killed many people a fortnight ago in Offa, Kwara State, lodged before launching their attack has been charged to court.

The hotelier was arraigned before a magistrate’s court in Ilorin, the state capital, alongside some members of staff of the hotel for alleged conspiracy in the criminal act of the robbers.

Staff of the hotel arraigned were the accountant, a receptionist, a room keeper and a clubhouse operator.

Also arraigned were four lodgers who were staying in the hotel at the time the suspects also lodged there. 

They were arraigned on a two-count charge of criminal conspiracy and causing disappearance of evidence and giving false information to screen an offender.

The police said the offences contravened sections 97 and 167 of the Penal Code Law.

The police said, on April 6, a team of operatives on investigation into the armed robbery attack extended their investigation based on intelligence to the hotel, located along Igosun Road in Offa, with a view to securing information that could assist discreet investigation into the crime.

The police said the hotel staff could not satisfactorily give an account on questionable lodgers in the hotel prior to the robbery by their failure to maintain or keep proper official lodgers’ register expected to be presented to the police and other law enforcement agencies on demand.

“Other lodgers found in the hotel during the investigation failed to give credible information to police operatives to assist in the investigation concerning their observation in the hotel within the period in question,” said the police first information report

The prosecutor, Inspector David Wodi, told the court that investigation into the case was yet to be completed. 

The defence counsel, Joshua Ijaodola, prayed the court to admit the accused to bail pending the outcome of the investigation, as he submitted that the Constitution presumed the accused innocent until the contrary is proved.

The prosecutor did not oppose the application for bail as he left the bail to the discretion of the court.

The magistrate, Mrs. M.B. Folorunso, exercised bail discretion in favour of the accused and admitted them to bail each in the sum of N200,000 and two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till May 3 for further mention

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

robbery

Offa bank robbery: Hotelier, staff charged to court

— 19th April 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Proprietor of the hotel where suspected robbers that stormed banks and killed many people a fortnight ago in Offa, Kwara State, lodged before launching their attack has been charged to court. The hotelier was arraigned before a magistrate’s court in Ilorin, the state capital, alongside some members of staff of the hotel…

  • soldiers

    13 soldiers killed, 7 injured in  Exercise Ayem Akpatuma –DHQ

    — 19th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The ongoing military operation, code-named “Exercise Ayem Akpatuma,” in Benue, Kogi, Nassarawa, Kaduna and Taraba states, has claimed the lives of 13 soldier, with  seven other seriously wounded. This is even as the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) warned political leaders against politicising military operations. Director, Defence Information, Brigadier-General John Agim, who gave the…

  • Archbishop Margaret IDAHOSA

    Archbishop Idahosa tasks FG to keep Nigerians safe

    — 18th April 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin The Archbishop of the Church of God Mission International, Margaret Benson Idahosa, on Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to find a solution to the high rate of crime and insecurity in the country. This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the christian minister and made available to newsmen…

  • APDA demands probe into Senate invasion

    — 18th April 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Following the invasion of the Senate Chamber, by unknown gunmen, Advance Peoples Democratic Party, (APDA), on Monday, called on the heads of security agencies to immediately commence investigation into the impasse and ensure speedy apprehension of perpetrators. The party described the invasion as a national embarrassment which must be handled with seriousness….

  • FEC approves N33b for Bida-Lapai-Lambata road

    — 18th April 2018

    The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, approved N33 billion for the construction of the Bida-Lapai-Lambata road. The Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Baba Shauri, told State House Correspondents this at the end of the meeting. He briefed alongside his colleagues the Minister…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share