– The Sun News
Latest
25th July 2018 - Offa bank robbery: Court grants Kwara Gov’s Chief of Staff bail
25th July 2018 - Actress Stephanie Linus’ ‘Make Me Fabulous!’ reality show returns
25th July 2018 - 2019: APC South Africa Chapter inaugurates Cape Town branch
25th July 2018 - Kebbi Police arrest Inspector’s killers, 291 suspects in one month
25th July 2018 - 2019: Shagari declares interest in Sokoto governorship seat
25th July 2018 - Tecno, Dangote, Glo make list of Africa’s most admired brands
25th July 2018 - Bishop Kukah donates relief materials to Katsina flood victims
25th July 2018 - 2019: APC women urged to resist intimidation, monetary inducement in Ebonyi
25th July 2018 - Bauchi South bye-election: Ladan Salihu wins PDP primaries
25th July 2018 - Diaspora PDP salutes gale of defection from APC
Home / National / Offa bank robbery: Court grants Kwara Gov’s Chief of Staff bail
OFFA

Offa bank robbery: Court grants Kwara Gov’s Chief of Staff bail

— 25th July 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

A Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin, on Wednesday, granted an interim bail to Alhaji Yusuf Abdulwahab, the Chief of Staff to the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, in the sum of N10 million.

Abdulwahab had been held in police custody in Abuja since June 2, 2018, after he responded to police invitation over his alleged link with suspects who carried out robbery attacks on commercial banks in Offa on April 5, 2018.

Hon. Justice M.O. Adewara granted the bail upon carefully considering the oral application for bail made on behalf of the governor’s aide by his counsel, Mr. Adebayo Adelodun (SAN) and the response of the counsel for the Respondent, the Inspector General of Police.

It would be recalled that the Chief of Staff to Kwara State governor had initially filed a motion on notice before a Federal High Court in Abuja praying for an order granting him bail from police custody on the grounds that he had been detained for longer than 24 hours allowed by law, without charge.

But the presiding judge, Justice Babatunde Quadri, had rejected the bail application on the grounds that the subject matter of the case was outside the jurisdiction of his court.

He, therefore, ordered the transfer of the case to the High Court of Kwara State for hearing and determination.

The case was, thereafter, assigned to Justice Adewara, who issued a hearing notice to the respondent, and initially fixed hearing for Tuesday, 17 July, 2018.

READ ALSO: Kebbi Police arrest Inspector’s killers, 291 suspects in one month

However, according to Adelodun, no one represented the IG or filed any process on the said date of the hearing.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria then moved the court to grant his client’s bail application. The court then adjourned the case till Tuesday, 24 July, for ruling.

However, on Thursday, 19 July, the Officer in Charge Legal for the Police filed three processes, seeking for time to file a response, a notice of preliminary objection to the case and a counter affidavit to the application for Abdulwahab’s bail.

As a result, the ruling which was scheduled for Tuesday could, therefore, not be delivered.

Consequently, counsel to the Chief of Staff, made an oral application for his interim bail pending the determination of the main application.

Counsel to IGP did not object to the application and left it to the discretion of the court. The IGP’s counsel, however, sought to move a motion for extension of time, which was granted by the court.

Thereafter, Justice Adewara, in his ruling, granted the Chief of Staff bail in the sum of N10 million with two sureties each in like sum.

The judge also ruled that the sureties must be persons of means and should swear to an affidavit of means and deposit to the court, their respective certificates of occupancy of house or land located anywhere in Kwara State.

He then adjourned the case to October 15, 2018 for hearing of the motion.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OFFA

Offa bank robbery: Court grants Kwara Gov’s Chief of Staff bail

— 25th July 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin A Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin, on Wednesday, granted an interim bail to Alhaji Yusuf Abdulwahab, the Chief of Staff to the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, in the sum of N10 million. Abdulwahab had been held in police custody in Abuja since June 2, 2018, after he responded…

  • APC South Africa

    2019: APC South Africa Chapter inaugurates Cape Town branch

    — 25th July 2018

    NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC), South Africa chapter, has inaugurated its Cape Town branch as part efforts to widen the prospect of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections. Mr Bola Babarinde, the Chairman of the chapter, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Wednesday,…

  • KEBBI

    Kebbi Police arrest Inspector’s killers, 291 suspects in one month

    — 25th July 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested  a Fulani herdsman, Babuga Manu Kuaara, who killed  a Police Inspector, Umaru Danladi, attached  to Kaoje Police division, in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State. The Command also paraded 11 suspected kidnapers, ex-convicted cars syndicate, Peter James, who was caught while stealing vehicle in Birnin-Kebbi…

  • Shagari

    2019: Shagari declares interest in Sokoto governorship seat

    — 25th July 2018

    NAN Alhaji Mukhtari Shagari, former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, on Wednesday declared intention to contest the Sokoto State governorship seat in the 2019 general elections. Shagari, former minister of water resources, contested for the seat in 2015 on the platform of the PDP, but lost to the incumbent, Aminu Tambuwal of the All Peoples…

  • TECNO

    Tecno, Dangote, Glo make list of Africa’s most admired brands

    — 25th July 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo Brand Africa, in collaboration with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), has compiled the top-100 best brands in Africa in their 6th annual Brand Africa 100 feature – with Africa’s best brands: Nike, Samsung, Dangote, TECNO making the top 10. The ranking which was based on a survey conducted in over 23 African countries…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share