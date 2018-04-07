The Sun News
Latest
7th April 2018 - Offa attack: No stone will be left unturned, says Saraki
7th April 2018 - Crisis hits Ohanaeze as youth wing passes vote of no confidence on Nwodo
7th April 2018 - Dad from hell: Man kills only child to marry second wife
6th April 2018 - Bayelsa Assembly passes 2018 Appropriation Bill
6th April 2018 - SGF counsels EFCC on how to tackle corruption
6th April 2018 - Osinbajo launches Nigerian Economic Diplomacy Initiative
6th April 2018 - NUC accredits 21 courses for ATBU Bauchi
6th April 2018 - Lawmakers call for an end to killings in Southern Kaduna
6th April 2018 - General Elections: Security agencies, INEC, parties parley for peace in Gombe
6th April 2018 - Ekiti 2018: SDP adopts ex-dep. gov. as consensus candidate
Home / Cover / National / Offa attack: No stone will be left unturned, says Saraki
SARAKI

Offa attack: No stone will be left unturned, says Saraki

— 7th April 2018

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has described Thursday’s coordinated bank robberies and attack on unsuspecting citizens that led to several casualties in Offa, Kwara State, as a despicable act committed by cruel individuals.

In a post on his Facebook page, Saraki stated that he and Governor Ahmed had spoken earlier on Thursday evening, and they both agreed that no stone will be left unturned until those that carried out the attack and robberies are found and prosecuted swiftly.

He said: “Yesterday’s savage attack on unsuspecting citizens and establishments in Offa LGA, that led to significant loss of lives and injury is a despicable act committed by cruel individuals.

“Make no mistake, there will never be any valid grounds or rationale behind such violence that has left many families without their loved ones — and one more community in grief and shock.

“Last night, I spoke to Governor Ahmed to express my condolence on the lives that were lost in the attack, and we both agree that no stone will be left unturned until the perpetrators of this heinous act are caught and brought to justice. It is also important that we all work together to ensure that this does not reoccur. We all must co-operate at various levels to increase the security of our communities.

“I pray that the souls of those that we lost yesterday are granted places amongst the righteous ones. My prayers and support will continue to be extended to all the affected families, and we will remain relentless until everyone who planned or carried out this attack faces the full wrath of the law,” the Senate President said.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SARAKI

Offa attack: No stone will be left unturned, says Saraki

— 7th April 2018

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has described Thursday’s coordinated bank robberies and attack on unsuspecting citizens that led to several casualties in Offa, Kwara State, as a despicable act committed by cruel individuals. In a post on his Facebook page, Saraki stated that he and Governor Ahmed had spoken earlier on Thursday evening,…

  • Ohanaeze

    Crisis hits Ohanaeze as youth wing passes vote of no confidence on Nwodo

    — 7th April 2018

    • Gives him 7-day ultimatum to appear before disciplinary panel Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia A fresh crisis appears to have hit the Igbo apex group Ohanaeze Ndigbo as its youth wing, said that the President General of the body, Chief Nnia Nwodo has lost the leadership mantle he was given and is now  bent on leading…

  • KILLS

    Dad from hell: Man kills only child to marry second wife

    — 7th April 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia Stories of men who kill for love most often sound far-fetched and are frequently staples of make-believe. But recently, such a horror happened in real life when Thompson Agena cold-bloodedly took a life for the sake of winning a woman’s love. His crime leaves family, friends, and neighbours reeling with shock and…

  • BAYELSA Appropriation

    Bayelsa Assembly passes 2018 Appropriation Bill

    — 6th April 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has passed the 2018 appropriation Bill put at N318 billion with an increment of N21.78bn from the N295 billion presented by the State Governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson on the 22nd December, 2017. Speaker of the Bayelsa Assembly, Hon. Kombowei Benson, while speaking on what transpired at…

  • SGF counsels EFCC on how to tackle corruption

    — 6th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has advised the Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC) on how to tackle corruption. He told the Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, and his management team, who were in his office on a courtesy call, to devise “mechanisms for tackling institutional corruption…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share