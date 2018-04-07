Offa attack: No stone will be left unturned, says Saraki

President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has described Thursday’s coordinated bank robberies and attack on unsuspecting citizens that led to several casualties in Offa, Kwara State, as a despicable act committed by cruel individuals.

In a post on his Facebook page, Saraki stated that he and Governor Ahmed had spoken earlier on Thursday evening, and they both agreed that no stone will be left unturned until those that carried out the attack and robberies are found and prosecuted swiftly.

He said: “Yesterday’s savage attack on unsuspecting citizens and establishments in Offa LGA, that led to significant loss of lives and injury is a despicable act committed by cruel individuals.

“Make no mistake, there will never be any valid grounds or rationale behind such violence that has left many families without their loved ones — and one more community in grief and shock.

“Last night, I spoke to Governor Ahmed to express my condolence on the lives that were lost in the attack, and we both agree that no stone will be left unturned until the perpetrators of this heinous act are caught and brought to justice. It is also important that we all work together to ensure that this does not reoccur. We all must co-operate at various levels to increase the security of our communities.

“I pray that the souls of those that we lost yesterday are granted places amongst the righteous ones. My prayers and support will continue to be extended to all the affected families, and we will remain relentless until everyone who planned or carried out this attack faces the full wrath of the law,” the Senate President said.