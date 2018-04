NAN

An 88-year-old woman seriously injured her sister and herself as she attempted to park her car in the Eastern German State of Saxony and caused damages worth 61,000 dollars, Police reported on Monday.

The incident happened in the town of Hohenstein-Ernstthal, police reported.

The driver’s 83-year-old sister got out of the car before she drove into the garage, but she hit the back wall with force and then hit the accelerator in reverse, knocking her sister down.

She then crashed into a parked car, which shunted into another car.

The pensioner continued driving forwards, damaging another car before finally hitting a pile of bricks.

Both sisters were taken to hospital.