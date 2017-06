Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is scheduled to meet with northern elders, on Tuesday.

The meeting is believed to be connected to the October 1 ultimatum given recently by some northern youths asking Igbo residents in the north to vacate the region.

The meeting, according to sources in the Presidency, will take place at 4pm at the Old Banquet Hall of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The acting president will tomorrow hold a similar meeting with Igbo elders too.

Details later…