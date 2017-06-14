The Sun News
Latest
14th June 2017 - OCP Africa launches Agribooster scheme for Kaduna farmers
14th June 2017 - Finland raises terror threat level
14th June 2017 - Islamic groups decry Army, NYSC engagements during Ramadan fast
14th June 2017 - Igbo eviction: FG to hold all stakeholders’ parley, June 22
14th June 2017 - Sokoto youths, Igbo elders meet, pledge to remain one
14th June 2017 - Delta lawmaker vows to enlist Ika nation among oil producing areas
14th June 2017 - Yobe APC expels NEMA DG, Maihaja
14th June 2017 - Lagos to open ‘Door of Return’ to Africans at Badagry Diaspora Festival
14th June 2017 - Muslim rights group wants govt to end Hajj sponsorship
14th June 2017 - BREAKING: Senate asks Buhari to present 2014 Confab report for deliberation
Home / National / OCP Africa launches Agribooster scheme for Kaduna farmers

OCP Africa launches Agribooster scheme for Kaduna farmers

— 14th June 2017

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna

In order to improve the small farmers agricultural practices and ensure food security in the country, OCP Africa, in conjunction with the federal and Kaduna State governments, has launched Agribooster Offer programme targeted 5,000 maize farmers in Kaduna.

With what is obtainable from farmers themselves, the programme is a farmer-centered market funding model aimed at supporting small  farmers to access good quality inputs, financial services, enhanced market linkages, and training and extension services centered on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP).

Speaking at the official launch of the intervention scheme at Maigana Demonstration Farm in Soba Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Wednesday, the Nigeria Country Director of OCP Africa, Mr. Caleb Usoh, promised that his company would supply high quality fertilizer, training and extension services to 5,000 farmers that have been enumerated and registered within Soba and Anchau communities of the state.

According to him, other input manufacturers and financiers have been included in the scheme to provide the farmers with high quality hybrid seeds and crop protection products.

According to him, “OCP Africa will supply high quality fertilizer, training and extension services to 5,000 farmers that AFEX has enumerated and registered within Soba and Anchau communities in Kaduna State. Other input manufacturers have also been included in the scheme to provide the farmers with high quality hybrid seeds and crop protection products.

“AFEX, the leading produce trading platform in Nigeria, will guarantee storage and off-take market to farmers after harvest. LAPO will provide input loans to registered farmers to facilitate supply of the input packages. IFDC is contracted by OCP Africa to train farmers using the Training of Trainers (ToT) approach as well as provide continuous extension services to monitor the farmers, from pre-season to post-harvest.”

“The Agribooster Offer is designed to support the target smallholder farmers in four critical ways. First, OCP Africa provides to these farmers the appropriate fertilizers for their specific crops. Secondly, through our working partnership with International Fertilizer Development Centre (IFDC), we have already trained these farmers on how best to apply the farm input to guarantee maximum crop yields to boost their g model, we can significantly increase the current yield of the smallholder farmer and create storage and market platform that will guarantee positive investment returns for them.

“As at today, we have identified cooperatives and selected 595 lead farmers in Soba and Anchau areas of Kaduna state for this scheme.”

“These lead farmers have been trained and they are currently leading the step-down training for the farmers in their groups. Our target is that every lead farmer would train and groom 10 farmers until post-harvest.

“The next step is the distribution of inputs to all the registered farmers. After which we would monitor the farmers till post-harvest activities. Our goal is to help farmers increase their produce yields and investment returns in a sustainable manner.”

Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr. Ezekiel Manzo Maigari, who stood in for Governor Nasir el-Rufai, said that the beauty of the programme was that, all the key stakeholders have been brought together under one roof to provide the service right from preseason to post harvest period thereby making it easier for farmers to make fortunes at the end of the programme.

Maigari, who was former commissioner for agriculture in the state, said with the approach, it would not be easy for any farmer to play smart like many of them did during the anchor borrowers programme urging the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the offer while commending the initiative of OCP and other partners.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OCP Africa launches Agribooster scheme for Kaduna farmers

— 14th June 2017

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna In order to improve the small farmers agricultural practices and ensure food security in the country, OCP Africa, in conjunction with the federal and Kaduna State governments, has launched Agribooster Offer programme targeted 5,000 maize farmers in Kaduna. With what is obtainable from farmers themselves, the programme is a farmer-centered market…

Share

  • Finland raises terror threat level

    — 14th June 2017

    Finland raised its national terror alert level to “elevated,’’ the second stage on a new four-point scale, the Finnish Security Intelligence Service (Supo) said on Wednesday. The move came with the publication of a new terror assessment in which Supo officials disclosed they had uncovered serious terrorism-related plans and threats posed by individuals or groups who supported radical Islamist terrorist…

    Share

  • Islamic groups decry Army, NYSC engagements during Ramadan fast

    — 14th June 2017

    From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A coalition of fifty Islamic Propagation Organisations, under the auspices of the Da’awah Coordination Council of Nigeria (DCCN), have lamented the conduct of some activities by the Nigerian Army and the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), during the ongoing Ramadan fast. The coalition decried what it described as “recalcitrance” of the…

    Share

  • Igbo eviction: FG to hold all stakeholders’ parley, June 22

    — 14th June 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The federal government has again assured that there is no need to panic over the eviction notice issued to the Igbo living in the North. It said the series of meetings with stakeholders which began with leaders from the northern states of Nigeria on Tuesday, continued with Igbo leaders on Wednesday…

    Share

  • Sokoto youths, Igbo elders meet, pledge to remain one

    — 14th June 2017

    From: Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A coalition of youths groups and Igbo elders in Sokoto State have resolved to stand by one, united, indivisible Nigeria. The pledge came sequel to the recent threat issued by a coalition of Arewa youths groups, asking the Igbo to leave the North latest October, 1. Addressing journalists after the meeting,…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share