…Obua congratulates governor

President and sole sponsor of Nigeria Premier Football League debutants, Go-Round Football Club of Omoku, Felix Obuah, has felicitated with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, following his nomination for the prestigious International Sports Press Association-Africa (AIPS) Africa Power of Sports (POS) award.

Obuah, in a statement issued yesterday, in Port Harcourt, lauded Governor Wike for the harvest of awards and described the development as a testimony of the governor’s untiring quest for sports development in the State and country.

He said the Africa POS Award on the governor has marked Wike out as a brand ambassador of sports development, saying that the feat came on the heels of the successful hosting of the African Wrestling Championship, which was adjudged the best in the continent in recent times.

“For me, this award is very significant for two reasons. One, the President of AIPS, Mr. Mitchell Obi is an icon in sports journalism and one of Africa’s best, and I deem it a privilege that the good works being done by Mr. Projects has continued to draw the attention of the international community.

“Two, the 94 years old body (AIPS) commands an enviable pedigree with membership drawn across no fewer than 108 countries. For me, it is a great honour and a no mean achievement for His Excellency and I am proud of him”, Obuah expressed.

Obuah, who is also the State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), expressed confidence that the award would spur Governor Wike into greater enthusiasm, as he continues to unfold his master plan to make Rivers the sports hub of the nation.

The Go-Round FC boss, who is also Sole Administrator of Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), commended Governor Wike on his policy of developing other segments of sports and urged him to keep up the tempo.

He assured that posterity would certainly celebrate him (Wike) among the heroes of the State.