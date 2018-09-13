– The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2018 - Oboabona joins Croatian club 
13th September 2018 - 1990: Soldiers involved in Orkar coup executed
13th September 2018 - 1996: Tupac Shakur dies
13th September 2018 - Nigeria needs sustainable healthcare system – Expert
13th September 2018 - 1993: Rabin and Arafat shake on peace deal
13th September 2018 - Ugwuanyi charges EAs on policy sensitisation, peace, reconciliation
13th September 2018 - Onyekuru ‘blessed’ to get maiden Eagles goal
13th September 2018 - Iwobi returns to training
13th September 2018 - Rohr: Mikel won’t quit Eagles now 
13th September 2018 - Challenges facing African males in America (1)
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Oboabona joins Croatian club 
Godfrey Oboabona

Oboabona joins Croatian club 

— 13th September 2018

HNK Gorica have completed the signing of Godfrey Oboabona on a two-year deal.

Oboabona joins the Stadion Radnik outfit after departing Saudi Arabia side Al-Ahli at the end of the 2017-18 season.

The Nigeria defender will join compatriots Musa Muhammed and Iyayi Atiemwen and Ghana’s Nasiru Moro in Gorica’s book for the 2018-19 campaign.

READ ALSO Rohr: Mikel won’t quit Eagles now

The 28-year-old started his senior career with local club Sunshine Stars in 2010 and later signed a four-year deal with Turkish club Çaykur Rizespor in 2013.

“Nigerian Godfrey Itama Oboabona is a new defender for Gorica. We wish him lot of luck and success in the new club. Welcome,” the club wrote on Twitter.

Oboabona could make his debut for Sergej Jakirovic’s side when they host Dinamo Zagreb in a Croatian top-flight encunter on Saturday.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

1990

1990: Soldiers involved in Orkar coup executed

— 13th September 2018

On this day in September 1990, 27 soldiers involved in the April 1990 coup attempt against President Ibrahim Babangida were executed. The execution of the soldiers brought the total coup-related executions to 69. Major Gideon Gwaza Orkar, who was the arrowhead in the coup, was executed in July 1990. Orkar and colleagues seized the Federal…

  • UGWUANYI

    Ugwuanyi charges EAs on policy sensitisation, peace, reconciliation

    — 13th September 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has charged his Executive Assistants (EAs) in all the electoral wards of the state to assume responsibilities and work assiduously towards sensitising and enlightening rural dwellers on the numerous programmes, policies and vision of his administration. The governor also asked them to be instrument of peace…

  • AMBODES FATE

    Lagos 2019: Tinubu seals Ambode’s fate

    — 13th September 2018

    Two formidable aspirants, Femi Hamzat and Babajide Sanwo-Olu are challenging Ambode’s bid to return for another term of four years in 2019. • Asks all gov aspirants to face direct primaries Ade Alade Last minute efforts by the embattled governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode to get close friends and associates of the All…

  • Electoral Offences Commission: Mixed reactions trail FG’s MOVE

    Electoral Offences Commission: Mixed reactions trail FG’s move

    — 13th September 2018

    Nigerians have expressed divergent views about it with a former federal lawmaker, Dr. Junaid Mohammed saying the move was in bad faith. Ismail Omipidan, Desmond Mgboh, Noah Ebije and Ndubuisi Orji and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja In the build up to the 2019 general elections, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved that three bills on…

  • Vote-buying: EFCC, INEC, Police monitor SPENDINGS of politicians, parties

    Vote-buying: EFCC, INEC, Police monitor spendings of politicians, parties

    — 13th September 2018

    The anti-graft agency disclosed that it has commenced monitoring of spendings by political parties and politicians. • Work with banks to track transactions Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday said it is working with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Police Force to track politicians and individuals…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share