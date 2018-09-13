HNK Gorica have completed the signing of Godfrey Oboabona on a two-year deal.

Oboabona joins the Stadion Radnik outfit after departing Saudi Arabia side Al-Ahli at the end of the 2017-18 season.

The Nigeria defender will join compatriots Musa Muhammed and Iyayi Atiemwen and Ghana’s Nasiru Moro in Gorica’s book for the 2018-19 campaign.

The 28-year-old started his senior career with local club Sunshine Stars in 2010 and later signed a four-year deal with Turkish club Çaykur Rizespor in 2013.

“Nigerian Godfrey Itama Oboabona is a new defender for Gorica. We wish him lot of luck and success in the new club. Welcome,” the club wrote on Twitter.

Oboabona could make his debut for Sergej Jakirovic’s side when they host Dinamo Zagreb in a Croatian top-flight encunter on Saturday.