The Sun News
Latest
10th February 2018 - OBJ, IBB lack moral right to criticize Buhari – Plateau APC elders
10th February 2018 - Herdsmen killings, strong warning to Ohanaeze, S’East govs –IPOB
10th February 2018 - Fresh trouble for Innoson as Lagos court orders arrest, detention
10th February 2018 - Buhari orders retirement of Justice Ademola, Tokode’s sack
10th February 2018 - Nosakhare Blessing 08093211942
10th February 2018 - Obasanjo’s coalition movement doomed to fail ­ — Ajomale
10th February 2018 - Nigeria’s outing at CHAN
10th February 2018 - Mike Adenuga buys Masekela’s trumpet
10th February 2018 - Nigeria clubs begin continental campaign
10th February 2018 - African Wrestling Championships: Team Nigeria cadets impress on Day 2
Home / Cover / National / OBJ, IBB lack moral right to criticize Buhari – Plateau APC elders

OBJ, IBB lack moral right to criticize Buhari – Plateau APC elders

— 10th February 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Advisory Council, Plateau State, has reaffirmed its support for President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Chairman of the Advisory Council, Capt. Joseph Din (Rtd), disclosed this yesterday in Jos during a media briefing where he said former President Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-Military Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida do not have the moral right to ask Buhari not to re-contest in 2019.

Capt. Din, who was flanked by Chief Jethro Akun, Amb. Ignatius Longjan, both former deputy governors of Plateau State, former Minister of Information, Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande and ex-governorship candidate, Arch. Pam Dung Gyang said Buhari is the only alternative for Nigerians in 2019.

“Based on the strong will exhibited by President Muhammadu Buhari on the fight against insurgency, corruption and provision of youth empowerment and employment, we in the Elders Advisory Council are calling on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong to contest for a second term in 2019 in order to complete the good work they have started. The President should ignore the comments by some eminent citizens who have asked him not to re-contest the election and we assure him of our unflinching support.”

Din said Obasanjo who tried to force himself for a third term in office does not have the moral justification to stop Buhari, saying it is only Nigerians that will decide the fate of the President during the poll.

He said President Buhari inherited a collapsed nation from his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan where insecurity, corruption and economic backwardness strived. “This government has tried in the area of provision of adequate security, considering that it came to power when insurgents were holding 13 local governments in the north east as their territory and even here in Plateau State but our armed forces with the support of government have decimated the insurgents and have reclaimed our territory.

“The Buhari government has the political will to defeat the insurgency. No President can say throughout his tenure, there were no skirmishes so he cannot exempt himself. We support Buhari and Lalong because they have shown us beyond reasonable doubt that they have the will to curtail insecurity and any form of violence.”

The elders applauded Governor Lalong for sustained security in the state. “Lalong has made us proud, even by restoring peace in Plateau. He has institutionalized peace building and reconciliation through establishment of peace building agency. Now that people are being attended to, he has continued with the uncompleted projects of his predecessors, which has made him carve a niche for himself as this is an effort aimed at uniting Plateau people.”

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OBJ, IBB lack moral right to criticize Buhari – Plateau APC elders

— 10th February 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos The All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Advisory Council, Plateau State, has reaffirmed its support for President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong ahead of the 2019 general elections. Chairman of the Advisory Council, Capt. Joseph Din (Rtd), disclosed this yesterday in Jos during a media briefing where he said former President Olusegun…

  • Herdsmen killings, strong warning to Ohanaeze, S’East govs –IPOB

    — 10th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has decried the support of the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South-East governors for the recent military Operation Python Dance that unleashed mayhem on a non violent organization that it is, as well as the entire South East and South South, saying Federal Government’s inaction…

  • Fresh trouble for Innoson as Lagos court orders arrest, detention

    — 10th February 2018

    David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi There appears to be fresh trouble for Mr Innocent Chukwuma, alias Innoson, the Chairman of Innoson Motors Nigeria Ltd as an Ikeja Special Offences Court yesterday issued a bench warrant for his arrest. Justice Mojisola Dada issued the bench warrant following the failure of the defendant to appear in court for the…

  • Buhari orders retirement of Justice Ademola, Tokode’s sack

    — 10th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the compulsory retirement of Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court and the dismissal from office of Justice O.O Tokode of the Benin Division of the Federal High Court, as recommended by the National Judicial Council (NJC). The council, headed by the…

  • Obasanjo’s coalition movement doomed to fail ­ — Ajomale

    — 10th February 2018

    TUNDE THOMAS Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been described as a rabble-rouser, who takes special delight in attacking and rubbishing any serving Nigerian leader who refused to succumb to his attempt to manipulate or turn such leader into a pawn. Making this assertion at the weekend, Lagos State Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Henry…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share