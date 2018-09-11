– The Sun News
Home / National / Obinna Uzoh submits senatorial nomination form, calls for unity in PDP
ANAMBRA SOUTH SENATORIAL DISTRICT

Obinna Uzoh submits senatorial nomination form, calls for unity in PDP

— 11th September 2018

Uzoh said his interest in the race is the welfare of his people, with a promise to give the people of Anambra South Senatorial District quality representation

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

One of the frontline politicians in Anambra State, Dr. Obinna Uzoh, yesterday, submitted his senatorial nomination and expression of intent forms at the Anambra state secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Awka.

READ ALSO: PDP inaugurates 19-member caretaker c’ittee for Anambra

Uzoh was accompanied to the party secretariat by his supporters, including youths and women.

Addressing members of the state executive of the party before handing over the completed forms to the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu and Secretary, Chief Ugochukwu Okeke, Uzoh, who was the first to submit at the state party secretariat, called for unity among members of the party.

Uzoh said his interest in the race is the welfare of his people, which he has been pursuing for a long time in a private capacity, with a promise to give the people of Anambra South Senatorial District quality representation.

“We have seen it all in the private sector, as a technocrat, as an administrator with a lot of experience we have garnered over years in politics, in business, in my profession as a lawyer, we want to put into representing our people in the Red Chamber in Abuja.”

Uzoh emphasised the need for PDP members in the state to come together and build a common and formidable front to reclaim its hold on the state. He appealed to the national PDP leadership to assist the party in state to return to form.

