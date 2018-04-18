Obiano’s wife lifts widow with house

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

It was another emotional event last week when the wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano handed over a three bedroom bungalow constructed by her Non-Governmental Organization, the Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) for a widow in Uruana village Nibo, Awka South local government area, Mrs. Elizabeth Okonkwo.

Mrs. Okonkwo’s three bedroom bungalow brought to 11 the number of houses built for widows in the state by the Governor’s wife through CAFÉ.

The beneficiary who could not contain her joy shed tears of joy.

She thanked Mrs. Obiano for favouring her, stressing that by the gesture she has saved her the ugly experiences she had in her former dilapidated mud house, especially during rainy seasons.

In one of the cases of the house project, the widow-beneficiary died and the governor’s wife handed the house over to daughter of the deceased.

Commissioning the project in Nibo last week at an occasion witnessed by many natives and some top government functionaries including Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Sir Hanford Oseke, Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy and Community Matters, Mrs. Vera Okonkwo and the Transition Committee Chairman for Awka South Local Government, Mr. Leo Nwuba, Chief Mrs Obiano said the programme was meant to assist the needy.

She told the people of the area of the activities and achievements of CAFE, disclosing that building a house for widows was one of the means through which the Non-Governmental Organization alleviates the sufferings of the indigent in the society especially in the state, since according to her, charity begins at home.

The governor’s wife assured the people of the state that CAFE initiative will continue its humanitarian service to Ndi Anambra, urging them to continue with their prayers and support to the Obiano administration for more purposeful governance.

Speaking earlier, the Awka South Local Government boss, Mr. Nwuba, commended the Governor’s wife who he described as a rare breed, assuring the unalloyed support of the people of Awka South to the present administration.

The deputy speaker, Oseke, observed that CAFE has really favoured the people of the state, and prayed for more blessings of God on Mrs. Obiano.

Also, Special Adviser Mrs. Okonkwo, and an APGA Chieftain in the area, Chief Okey Nwankwo, rated Mrs. Obiano high in humanitarian services, calling on the residents of the state to give more support to the Obiano administration for the sustenance of democracy dividends across the State.

The handing over of the keys to the house to the beneficiary by Mrs. Obiano was the highlight of the event.