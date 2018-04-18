The Sun News
Latest
18th April 2018 - Obiano’s wife lifts widow with house
18th April 2018 - Fear grips Owerri residents as rainy season begins
18th April 2018 - Again, Umuleri raises the alarm, calls on Obiano, police to act fast
18th April 2018 - Herdsmen, vandals, reptiles cripple National Stadium
18th April 2018 - Anti-corruption war: EFCC chair woos Abuja residents
18th April 2018 - FCT communities where children disappear and parents keep mum
18th April 2018 - Vehicle owners lament ‘onslaught’ of mechanics, robbers
18th April 2018 - Abia teachers on strike over 6 months salary arrears
18th April 2018 - INEC boss swears-in 7 new RECs
18th April 2018 - 2019: Buhari appoints Keyamo campaign spokesman
Home / oriental news / Obiano’s wife lifts widow with house
Obiano

Obiano’s wife lifts widow with house

— 18th April 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

It was another emotional event last week when the wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano handed over a three bedroom bungalow constructed by her Non-Governmental Organization, the Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) for a widow in Uruana village Nibo, Awka South local government area, Mrs. Elizabeth Okonkwo.

 Mrs. Okonkwo’s three bedroom bungalow brought to 11 the number of houses built for widows in the state by the Governor’s wife through CAFÉ.

 The beneficiary who could not contain her joy shed tears of joy.

 She thanked Mrs. Obiano for favouring her, stressing that by the gesture she has saved her the ugly experiences she had in her former dilapidated mud house, especially during rainy seasons.

 In one of the cases of the house project, the widow-beneficiary died and the governor’s wife handed the house over to daughter of the deceased.

 Commissioning the project in Nibo last week at an occasion witnessed by many natives and some top government functionaries including Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Sir Hanford Oseke, Special Adviser to the Governor on Chieftaincy and Community Matters, Mrs. Vera Okonkwo and the Transition Committee Chairman for Awka South Local Government, Mr. Leo Nwuba, Chief Mrs Obiano said the programme was meant to assist the needy.

 She told the people of the area of the activities and achievements of CAFE, disclosing that building a house for widows was one of the means through which the Non-Governmental Organization alleviates the sufferings of the indigent in the society especially in the state, since according to her, charity begins at home.

 The governor’s wife assured the people of the state that CAFE initiative will continue its humanitarian service to Ndi Anambra, urging them to continue with their prayers and support to the Obiano administration for more purposeful governance.

 Speaking earlier, the Awka South Local Government boss, Mr. Nwuba, commended the Governor’s wife who he described as a rare breed, assuring the unalloyed support of the people of Awka South to the present administration.

 The deputy speaker, Oseke, observed that CAFE has really favoured the people of the state, and prayed for more blessings of God on Mrs. Obiano.

 Also, Special Adviser Mrs. Okonkwo, and an APGA Chieftain in the area, Chief Okey Nwankwo, rated Mrs. Obiano high in humanitarian services, calling on the residents of the state to give more support to the Obiano administration for the sustenance of democracy dividends across the State.

 The handing over of the keys to the house to the beneficiary by Mrs. Obiano was the highlight of the event.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Abia

Abia teachers on strike over 6 months salary arrears

— 18th April 2018

Okey Sampson, Aba Teachers in Abia public schools have embarked on strike over six months salary arrears owed them by the state government. This was even as the teachers accused the state leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) of undermining the plight of members by always thwarting moves to ventilate their grievances.  The…

  • INEC

    INEC boss swears-in 7 new RECs

    — 18th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has administered tha oath of office on seven new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), bringing the number of RECs to 33. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who administered the oath, in Abuja, yesterday, expressed confidence that the new RECs would contribute to the commission’s determination to make…

  • Buhari

    2019: Buhari appoints Keyamo campaign spokesman

    — 18th April 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation has appointed  a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and  rights activist, Festus Keyamo as its director of Strategic Communication, for the president’s re- election in 2019. A statement issued by the Director General of  the campaign organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi,  said Keyamo’s appointment was in respect of…

  • APC

    … Appointment not APC affair –Party

    — 18th April 2018

    •We’re not surprised –PDP, Yakasai •It’s hypocritical, says Odumakin Chinelo Obogo, with agency report The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has distanced itself from the appointment of rights activist and lawyer, Festus Keyamo (SAN), as spokesperson for the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation. The APC said it has nothing to do with…

  • NMA

    ERGP: Bill Gates told Nigeria naked truth –NMA

    — 18th April 2018

    Magnus Eze, Abuja The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said the world’s second richest man, Bill Gates, told Nigeria the truth when he said the Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) will not take the country far. The NMA also said handling of the advice, which fizzled after it trended few days on…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share