Obiano’s wife assures women on poverty alleviation, empowerment

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, the Wife of Anambra Governor, on Wednesday reassured people of the state of her commitment to empower indigent women, widows and youths, and help to alleviate poverty.

Mrs Obiano, also the founder of Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), made the pledge at the launching of the 2018 Community Tour and Interaction with Women and Less Privileged at Ajali, Orumba North Local Government Headquarters, in Anambra.

The governor’s wife, who later visited Umunze, the headquarters of Orumba South, said all the 31 communities in both Orumba North and Orumba South would be reached.

She said that the annual tour, done in collaboration with the Anambra Ministry of Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs, is an important outreach programme targeted at women and less privileged persons in the state.

“We will be supporting government initiatives aimed at improving the fortunes of our indigent sisters and brothers with various gift items.

“I want you to understand that it is not just about handouts, but a means of telling you that you are not forgotten by the Gov. Willie Obiano administration’’.

She urged the people to key into the CAFÉ Skills training and empowerment programmes, which according to her had successfully changed the lives of more than 4,000 people in the state.

Obiano said that through her organisation, several persons had been equipped to become owners of various small scale ventures such as tailoring and fashion designing, computer and telephone repairs, bakery and confectioneries, interior decoration, among others.

The governor’s wife announced that the last batch of 350 persons trained on the various skills would soon receive their starter packs.

She also used the medium to harp on immunisation, appealing to pregnant and nursing mothers to always take advantage of regular free immunisation against childhood diseases.

“You must endeavour to report without delay to the President-Generals of your communities or the council chairmen, any case of lack of vaccines and other medical demands or attempts to extort you by any personnel’’ she said.

In her remark, the member representing Orumba South at the State House of Assembly, Princess Nikky Ugochukwu, commended Obiano’s wife for her love and care for the less privileged.

On her part, Commissioner for Social Welfare, Women and Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, said the governor’s wife had built many homes for widows and cared for the mentally-challenged persons.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Joe Akabuike, attributed the emergence of Anambra State as the best state on immunisation to the efforts of the governor’s wife and others.

Items shared to women and less privileged persons include bags of rice, school bags, mosquito nets and exercise books.