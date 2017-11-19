The Sun News
Home / Politics / ‘Obiano’s victory, fulfilment of prophecy’

‘Obiano’s victory, fulfilment of prophecy’

— 19th November 2017

By Zika Bobby

A member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Rommy Ezeonwuka, has said that Willie Obiano’s election was a fulfilment of prophecy.

In a congratulatory message, the Ogirisi Igbo said the gods of the land had anointed Obiano as winner before the people spoke through the ballot. 

He lauded voters for their faith in the party and governor, saying: “The gods were opposed to rigging and it is now evident that election riggers were beaten spiritually. No one can challenge the gods of the land. We must continue to respect their wishes to move forward. I congratulate the governor on this victory, and like in his first four years, he will continue to perform and  serve the people to make live meaningful for them.”

He called on all to support the winner and help make Anambra greater.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 20th November 2017 at 6:41 am
    It is not Obiano’s victory. It is Biafran victory. It is Ojukwu’s victory. On one hand, legitimate election by law did not take place in Anambra State Of Biafra. It is Biafran interim government from October 1st 2017 in which present political office holders will remain in office till election conducted by Biafran Authority- the only legitimate authority by law to conduct election in Biafran Territorial Sovereign States of the five south east states. On the other hand, the statistics of the very few natives of Anambra State Of Biafra who participated in the mockery of the enemy reaffirmed democratic decision of majority Igbos of the five south east states for Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states which must be defended in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives to crush the Fulani enemy with their criminal caliphate, politicians, military circle etc., and their fraudulent political name Nigeria. God Is With Us!!!

