‘Obiano’s victory, fulfilment of prophecy’

By Zika Bobby

A member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Rommy Ezeonwuka, has said that Willie Obiano’s election was a fulfilment of prophecy.

In a congratulatory message, the Ogirisi Igbo said the gods of the land had anointed Obiano as winner before the people spoke through the ballot.

He lauded voters for their faith in the party and governor, saying: “The gods were opposed to rigging and it is now evident that election riggers were beaten spiritually. No one can challenge the gods of the land. We must continue to respect their wishes to move forward. I congratulate the governor on this victory, and like in his first four years, he will continue to perform and serve the people to make live meaningful for them.”

He called on all to support the winner and help make Anambra greater.