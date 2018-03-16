The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Obiano’s second term inauguration holds tomorrow

Obiano’s second term inauguration holds tomorrow

— 16th March 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

As part of programme for the second term inauguration of Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Edward Kallon, will today lead international development partners to a business roundtable in Awka.

Governor Obiano and his deputy recorded a landslide victory during the November 18, 2017, governorship election, winning in all the 21 local government areas in the state.  

Disclosing this yesterday, while announcing a three-day programme of activities for the inauguration ceremonies, Chairman of the Second Term Inauguration Committee, Ifeanyi Ibezi, said the convocation of the Anambra Business Roundtable was to signpost the trajectory of Governor Obiano’s second term, which was targeted at ushering in a “greater tomorrow” for Ndi Anambra.

Ibezi said the business roundtable would bring together critical stakeholders from public and private sectors to highlight growth opportunities in the emerging industries in Anambra State, adding that “at the end of the roundtable, new partnerships will be established, aimed at making live better for Anambra people, through sustainable value creation.”

Meanwhile, a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in Anambra State, Chief Emeka Okonkwo, has called on people of the state to give Obiano maximum cooperation as he begins his second term in office on March 17, 2018.

Okonkwo, publisher of Anambra State Compendium, an 800-page book on the people of the state and their general way of life, said it is only with the support of the people that the governor will surpass the achievements he recorded in his first term.

He described Obiano’s reelection as reward for his accomplishments, victory for Ndi Anambra and “endorsement for hard work,” which he said should serve as an inspiration to every citizen of the state.”  

He said: “The overwhelming support for APGA at the last election, was a testament to the laudable performance of governor Obiano in the state. We are delighted to note that Ndi Anambra have come to recognise and also appreciate good governance.”

