Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Anambra State Government was thrown into mourning, at the weekend, following the death of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Audio-visual Media, Mr. Randie Chima.

Chima was reported to have been found dead in his room at Nwakpodulu Avenue, Awka, the state capital.

The 57-year-old Chima was confirmed dead by doctors at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka.

He was said to have been last seen, on Friday evening, ‘hale and hearty’, where he shared drinks with friends before retiring for the day.

The late Chima, who hailed from Isiukwuato in Abia State, had worked with Governor Obiano right from the inception of his administration, imbuing a profound professional touch on all audio-visual materials on the administration including documentaries, short video clips, television commercials and short news productions.

In a statement issued, on Sunday, by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. James Eze, the governor was quoted as have described his described Chima’s death as a ‘huge personal loss’ and a heavy blow to his administration.

The statement said, “It is difficult to believe that Randie is no more. He was a great talent who was seriously dedicated to his work. He made a great impact with the way he told the story of this administration.

“It is very hard to accept that he is no more with us but God knows best. We pray that the Almighty God would grant his soul eternal rest and give his family and friends the fortitude to bear this loss. We shall miss him sorely.”

The statement further said Chima “would be sorely missed by friends and colleagues who remember him for all the breath-taking documentaries that helped drive home the hard facts of Governor Obiano’s sterling performance.”

It was gathered that his neighbours suspected that something was wrong when they could not see him throughout Saturday, causing them to force open his room, only to find his dead body lying on the bed.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the story and said, “There was a report at B Division, Awka that one Randie Chima aged 57 years of Nwakpodulu Avenue and SSA to Anambra State Governor on Audio Visiual Productions slept the previous night and did not open his door the next day.

“When the door was eventually forced open, after several knocks by his neighbours, his lifeless body was found lying on the bed.

“Following the report, Police detectives attached to B Division Awka led by the DCO visited the scene, photographed the victim and rushed him to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.”

Mohammed said the corpse had been deposited at a morgue for autopsy. “No marks of violence and no foul play suspected at the moment.”