Obiano’s APGA sweeps all 21 LGAs— 19th November 2017
Anambra guber: How the 5 top contenders (political parties) fared in the 21 LGAs. 1. Ekwusigo APC = 5412 APGA= 8595 PDP= 3856 PPA = 38 UPP = 230 2. Onitsha North APC = 3,808 APGA = 10,138 PDP= 4,143 PPA = 42 UPP = 435 3. Njikoka APC = 5,756 APGA = 16,944 PDP=…
Thanks to God Almighty for the peaceful and successful election in Anambra State!
Well-meaning Nigerians citizenry need the in-coming Governor to be democratcally all-inclusive, in every sense of democractic transparency and honesty!
Every sort of political marginalizations, nepotism, militarization, brutality, oppressions, suppressions and social injustices, must be totally avoided in Anambra State, just as we democractically desire likewise in all other States and Federal Government in NIGERIA!