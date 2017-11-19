The Sun News
19th November 2017 - American Country music legend Mel Tillis has died at 85
19th November 2017 - Obiano’s APGA sweeps all 21 LGAs
19th November 2017 - Senate queries Total on Nigerian content of Egina’s $16b project
19th November 2017 - I won’t dump APC to actualise my aspiration – Sen. Adeola
19th November 2017 - Morocco seeks stronger business, investment ties with Nigeria
19th November 2017 - Insurgency: Norway commits $10m to N’ East
19th November 2017 - Kidnap: FETHA CMD, 2 others regain freedom
19th November 2017 - Zimbabwe: Ruling ZANU-PF sacks Robert Mugabe as leader
19th November 2017 - Live Updates Anambra Elections 2017
19th November 2017 - Benue grazing law: Miyetti Allah’ll be held responsible for breakdown of law, order – state govt
Obiano's APGA sweeps all 21 LGAs

Obiano’s APGA sweeps all 21 LGAs

— 19th November 2017
Anambra guber: How the 5 top contenders (political parties) fared in the 21 LGAs.
1. Ekwusigo
APC = 5412
APGA= 8595
PDP= 3856
PPA = 38
UPP = 230
2. Onitsha North
APC = 3,808
APGA = 10,138
PDP= 4,143
PPA = 42
UPP = 435
3. Njikoka
APC = 5,756
APGA = 16,944
PDP= 3,477
PPA = 60
UPP = 108
4. Ayamelum
APC = 5,412
APGA = 14,593
PDP= 2,323
PPA = 12
UPP = 77
5. Awka South
APC = 6,167
APGA = 18,957
PDP= 5,354
PPA = 99
UPP = 150
6. Aguata
APC.        5807
APGA    13,I67
PDP         4073
PPA          1289
UPP            280
7. Anaocha
APC = 5,297
APGA = 11,237
PDP = 6,554
PPA = 68
UPP = 146
8. Ogbaru
APC = 3,415
APGA = 6,615
PDP= 4,416
PPA = 75
UPP = 59
9. Orumba North
APC = 3551
APGA = 8766
PDP  = 3865
PPA = 132
UPP = 190
10. Anambra East
APC = 5,248
APGA = 20,510
PDP = 1,132
PPA = 34
UPP = 53
11. Oyi
APC = 5,085
APGA = 11,840
PDP = 1,296
PPA = 24
UPP = 111
12. Idemili South
APC = 4,063
APGA = 5,742
PDP= 2,629
PPA = 55
UPP = 600
13. Ihiala
APC = 7,894
APGA = 14,379
PDP = 4,706
PPA = 58
UPP = 128
14. Awka North
APC = 3,727
APGA = 7,164
PDP = 3,347
PPA = 107
UPP = 92
15. Onitsha South
APC = 2,012
APGA = 7,082
PDP= 3,423
PPA = 94
UPP = 471
16. Nnewi North
APC = 3,616
APGA = 10,845
PDP= 4,157
PPA = 56
UPP = 462
17. Orumba South
APC = 3,808
APGA = 8,125
PDP = 2,412
PPA = 150
UPP = 465
18. Dunukofia
APC = 7,016
APGA = 8,575
PDP = 1,530
PPA = 12
UPP = 106
19. Anambra West
APC = 4,261
APGA = 8,152
PDP = 1,578
PPA = 99
UPP = 207
20. Nnewi South
APC = 2,765
APGA =10,465
PDP = 3, 255
PPA = 174
UPP = 596
21. Idemili North
APC = 4,632
APGA = 12,180
PDP = 2,767
PPA = 109
UPP = 2,847

Ikenna Emewu

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 19th November 2017 at 4:36 pm
    Thanks to God Almighty for the peaceful and successful election in Anambra State!

    Well-meaning Nigerians citizenry need the in-coming Governor to be democratcally all-inclusive, in every sense of democractic transparency and honesty!

    Every sort of political marginalizations, nepotism, militarization, brutality, oppressions, suppressions and social injustices, must be totally avoided in Anambra State, just as we democractically desire likewise in all other States and Federal Government in NIGERIA!

