9th August 2018 - Obiano'll be last APGA gov. in Anambra – PDP
Obiano’ll be last APGA gov. in Anambra – PDP

— 9th August 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, said the incumbent Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano would be the last All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Governor in the state.

The PDP vowed to take back Anambra State which it lost to APGA in 2006, insisting that the state belongs to the PDP.

Stating this in Nnewi South Local Government, where he met with different factions of the party, the leader of PDP Reconciliation Committee in the state, Mr. Ngozi Agudozi, said PDP was ready to return fully in the state.

Agudosi, who described the APGA dominance in Anambra State as ‘temporary and a product of PDP internal crises’,  assured that the end has come for the in-house war in the party.

He recalled that the PDP was the brainchild of the late former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

Regretting that the party had been out of power in the state for  14 years due to wrangling, Agudosi said, “Nobody is backing me. A lot of people don’t even like me because I say the truth the way it is.

“I’m convinced in this project because it is a divine mandate that I should go and reconcile my people so that our party can win elections.

“I saw the crying and pains of party members at the grassroots. They are seeking for someone to give them sense of direction, which I will provide. That’s why they are embracing it.

“I only consulted my leaders from the state in Abuja and I told them I’m going on this mission. Olisa Metu, Peter Obi and Chris Uba are my political leaders, but none of them sent me here.

“I’m here based on the interest for the state. And all of us are working together.

He added, “APGA is like a faction of PDP in Anambra State. Today, they are claiming to have won 21/21 in the last polls which most of them can’t explain how it happened.

“By the time I am through with this mission, we are going to say bye bye to APGA in Anambra State. I’m not boasting.

“Obiano will be the last governor of APGA in Anambra State. After Obiano, there won’t be any other APGA governor in Anambra.

“Take it from me, this state belongs to us. There is no man, big or small in the state that have not drunk from the milk of PDP.”

It could be recalled that a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Chukwuma Soluda now a chieftain of APGA had predicted that APGA would rule Anambra State for 50 years.

Soludo said his prediction was based on the development indices provided by APGA leadership in the state for 12 years.

