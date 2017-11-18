The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Obiano votes, full of victory confidence

Obiano votes, full of victory confidence

— 18th November 2017
…Obiano votes, hopeful of winning
From Chidi Nnadi,
Anambra governor, Willie Obiano and the All Progressives Grand Alliance  (APGA) candidate in the Anambra State governorship election cast his vote at 9:58a.m at his polling unit at Eri Primary School Aguleri, expressing optimism that he would win in a landslide.
He said that he was impressed by the large turnout of voters, saying however that the exercise could not take off in some places on time
Obiano whose finger print initially failed on the card reader said he was highly impressed as he urged the voters to exercise their civic rights.
The Anambra governorship election started by 8:00am across the state as scheduled.
At Eri Primary School, which has three polling units, there was a large turnout of voters.
The voters are voting as soon as they are accreditated while the security agents watch.
The Resident Electoral Commissioner  (REC) of Jigawa State , Prof Shehu Riskuwa, who is supervising the election in Anambra East and West local government areas told newsmen that the election was going on smoothly.
He said that the technicians were working very hard to correct the malfunctioning card readers , saying it was not a problem.
