Obiano talks tough on corruption, warns commissioners, aides

From: Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Tuesday, gave an insight of what his second term in office would be when he warned that there would be no room for any corrupt individual in his government.

Basking from the euphoria of his reelection, Governor Obiano who handed down the warning at a meeting with top government officials of the state, gave the impression that the ‘bazaar’ was over and that he would not blink an eye in throwing out any official that engaged in fraudulent practice.

His words, “There is no room for any corrupt individual in my government; probity and accountability must be ensured henceforth in every government transaction.”

Consequently, the governor demonstrated his determination to instil a new order into the public service by personally scrutinising and vetting every proposal brought forward for approval by the state tenders board.

The governor warned, in particular, Commissioners, Special Advisers and civil servants against actions inimical to the repute of the government, insisting that anyone of them involved in any act of fraud or corruption in the state would automatically be dismissed from the work force.

He continued, “Any government official found to be involved in any shady deal aimed at corrupt enrichment or diversion of public funds will be shown the way out of the Anambra State Government.”

Noting that governance would not be as usual with his reelection for a second term, Governor Obiano said that all public servants in the state who want to be part of the new revolution that would be introduced in the state to serve the people better, must show a sense of commitment and seriousness.

He said, “There will be checks and balance in every aspect of government business now and all loopholes must be completely plugged to checkmate the activities of those who have in the past been sabotaging the efforts of the government to give qualitative service to the people of Anambra State.”

He made it clear that during his second term in office things must change and be done within the ambit of the rules and regulations guiding government business and the civil service and advised those who felt they could cope with the new order to be introduced to take a bow or be forced out of service.

Having survived the distraction of elections, the Governor expressed his preparedness to give Ndi Anambra the best system of governance and abundant provision of democratic dividends in all the nooks and crannies of the state during his second term.

Obiano gave assurance that he would not let Anambra state electorates down having reposed confidence in him by voting massively for him in the just concluded governorship election.

He expressed joy and happiness over the unflinching support given to him during his first tenure by members of the state executive council. The Governor however promised that at the end of his second tenure Anambra state would have become another Dubai in Nigeria and Africa.