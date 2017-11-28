The Sun News
Latest
28th November 2017 - Obiano talks tough on corruption, warns commissioners, aides
28th November 2017 - Group endorses Gov. Wike for second term
28th November 2017 - BREAKING: Senators clash as debate begins on 2018 budget
28th November 2017 - BREAKING: Buratai decorates 44 Generals 
28th November 2017 - UNICEF commends Bauchi govt. for devoting 16% budget to health
28th November 2017 -  Soldiers nabs terrorist leader, kills 8, rescues 30 hostages in Borno
28th November 2017 - Kebbi NUT protests against transfer of pry. school teachers salary to LGs
28th November 2017 - A’ Ibom Speaker frowns at alleged lopsided federal appointments
28th November 2017 - JUST IN: Reps mourn Ekwueme
28th November 2017 - 2019: Buhari has nothing  to fear over Atiku’s exit, says Faparusi
Home / National / Obiano talks tough on corruption, warns commissioners, aides

Obiano talks tough on corruption, warns commissioners, aides

— 28th November 2017

From: Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Tuesday, gave an insight of what his second term in office would be when he warned that there would be no room for any corrupt individual in his government.

Basking from the euphoria of his reelection, Governor Obiano who handed down the warning at a meeting with top government officials of the state, gave the impression that the ‘bazaar’ was over and that he would not blink an eye in throwing out any official that engaged in fraudulent practice.

His words, “There is no room for any corrupt individual in my government; probity and accountability must be ensured henceforth in every government transaction.”

Consequently, the governor demonstrated his determination to instil a new order into the public service by personally scrutinising and vetting every proposal brought forward for approval by the state tenders board.

The governor warned, in particular, Commissioners, Special Advisers and civil servants against actions inimical to the repute of the government, insisting that anyone of them involved in any act of fraud or corruption in the state would automatically be dismissed from the work force.

He continued, “Any government official found to be involved in any shady deal aimed at corrupt enrichment or diversion of public funds will be shown the way out of the Anambra State Government.”

Noting that governance would not be as usual with his reelection for a second term, Governor Obiano said that all public servants in the state who want to be part of the new revolution that would be introduced in the state to serve the people better, must show a sense of commitment and seriousness.

He said, “There will be checks and balance in every aspect of government business now and all loopholes must be completely plugged to checkmate the activities of those who have in the past been sabotaging the efforts of the government to give qualitative service to the people of Anambra State.”

He made it clear that during his second term in office things must change and be done within  the ambit of the rules and regulations guiding government business and the civil service and advised those who felt they could cope with the new order to be introduced to take a bow or be forced out of service.

Having survived the distraction of elections, the Governor expressed his preparedness to give Ndi Anambra the best system of governance and abundant provision of democratic dividends in all the nooks and crannies of the state during his second term.

Obiano gave assurance that he would not let Anambra state electorates down having reposed confidence in him by voting massively for him in the just concluded governorship election.

He expressed joy and happiness over the unflinching support given to him during his first tenure by members of the state executive council. The Governor however promised that at the end of his second tenure Anambra state would have become another Dubai in Nigeria and Africa.

Post Views: 5
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Obiano talks tough on corruption, warns commissioners, aides

— 28th November 2017

From: Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Tuesday, gave an insight of what his second term in office would be when he warned that there would be no room for any corrupt individual in his government. Basking from the euphoria of his reelection, Governor Obiano who handed down the warning at…

  • Group endorses Gov. Wike for second term

    — 28th November 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State  has been endorsed for re-election  by a group, the Kengema Unity Forum (KUF). Governor Wike’s endorsement was in appreciation of the  quality projects and programmes executed by his administration in the state. The group, on a solidarity  visit to the Government House, Port Harcourt,…

  • BREAKING: Senators clash as debate begins on 2018 budget

    — 28th November 2017

    From:  FRED ITUA, Abuja The Senate is currently debating the general principles of the 2018 budget. Already, lawmakers are sharply divided across party lines. While members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are rooting for the quick passage of the budget, their counterparts in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are kicking against it. Senate…

  • BREAKING: Buratai decorates 44 Generals 

    — 28th November 2017

    From: Timothy Olanrewaju, Mauduguri Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has decorated 44 senior officers from the rank of Brigadier Generals to Major Generals. The decoration was held in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. It was the first time such event had been held, in Maiduguri, the epicentre of Boko Haram insurgency. The decoration…

  • UNICEF commends Bauchi govt. for devoting 16% budget to health

    — 28th November 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)  has commended the Bauchi State Government for being the only state in the country to have devoted 16 percent of its budget to the health sector. UNICEF Chief of Field Office in Bauchi State,  Abdullai Kaikai, made the commendation in a goodwill message at the…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share