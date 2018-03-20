Obiano swears in 4 principal officers 

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Barely 48 hours after his inauguration for a second term in office, Governor Willie Obiano has sworn in four principal officers, including his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. James Eze.

Others sworn in at the brief ceremony, which held at the Executive Chamber of Government House, Awka, were his former secretary to the state government, Prof. Solo Chukwudobelu, who was re-appointed to his position, Mr. Primus Odili as chief of staff and former principal secretary to the governor, Mr. Willie Nwokoye, who was also re-appointed to his position.

In his address, Obiano assured the people of more democratic dividends and an open administration.

The Governor noted that all those who served in his first tenure in various capacities, have been tested and found worthy of their appointment while Odili, who served as secretary to the Obiano Campaign Organisation, for the governorship election last year, is equally qualified to work in his new capacity.

He charged the principal officers to take their appointments seriously and brace up squarely to face the challenges of their offices which he described as enormous.

He said, “You should remember that you have been given a very serious assignment and should brace up because the task ahead is very enormous.”

Speaking to journalists shortly after the swearing in, the CPS, Eze said the past four years as the SSA on media has prepared him to work effectively in his new position.

Noting that the Governor’s words speak for what should be expected, Eze said, “His second term will be more eventful. The Governor is a man of action, ready to inspire lives of people, attract developmental Chief Eze appealed for more support from the masses to encourage more development in all sectors.

“The first term was a difficult one starting from the campaign. He ran the campaign with very rich, strong candidates who gave him no chance. However the team ran a formidable campaign, and emerged victories, we faced many distractions.

“Obiano this time wants to build on the foundation of his first term, to continue with his development strides.”

He thanked the Governor for remembering him in this second term with what he called ‘strategic office’, and promised to deliver saying, “I pledge allegiance to the governor. I will co-operate and work for development of Anambra state, the press and success of the government.”