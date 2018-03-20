The Sun News
Latest
20th March 2018 - Obiano swears in 4 principal officers 
20th March 2018 - Kogi: Suspected herdsmen kill traditional ruler, wife, 8 others
20th March 2018 - Olusosun: Lagos orders residents to relocate
20th March 2018 - IGP withdraws police guards from VIPs, politicians, others
20th March 2018 - IPOB asks FG to produce Nnamdi Kanu  
19th March 2018 - Senate President Bukola Saraki speaks on the meeting between President Buhari and the National Assembly leadership
19th March 2018 - Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha speaks after the meeting with President Buhari and the National Assembly
19th March 2018 - 120 births, 15 deaths in Benue IDP camps
19th March 2018 - Those who gave us Buhari must seek God’s forgiveness, Fayose
19th March 2018 - CNN’s Nima Elbagir keynote speaker at African Women in the Media conference
Home / Cover / National / Obiano swears in 4 principal officers 

Obiano swears in 4 principal officers 

— 20th March 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka 

Barely 48 hours after his inauguration for a second term in office, Governor Willie Obiano has sworn in four principal officers, including his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. James Eze.

Others sworn in at the brief ceremony, which  held at the Executive Chamber of Government House, Awka, were his former secretary to the state government, Prof. Solo Chukwudobelu, who was re-appointed to his position, Mr. Primus Odili as chief of staff and former principal secretary to the governor, Mr. Willie Nwokoye, who was also re-appointed to his position.

In his address, Obiano assured the people of more democratic dividends and an open administration.

The Governor noted that all those who served in his first tenure in various capacities, have been tested and found worthy of their appointment while Odili, who served as secretary to the Obiano Campaign Organisation, for the governorship election last year, is equally qualified to work in his new capacity.

He charged the principal officers to take their appointments seriously and brace up squarely to face the challenges of their offices which he described as enormous.

He said, “You should remember that you have been given a very serious assignment and should brace up because the task ahead is very enormous.”

Speaking to journalists shortly after the swearing in, the CPS,  Eze said the past four years as the SSA on media has prepared him to work effectively in his new position.

Noting that the Governor’s words speak for what should be expected, Eze said, “His second term will be more eventful. The Governor is a man of action, ready to inspire lives of people, attract developmental Chief Eze appealed for more support from the masses to encourage more development in all sectors.

“The first term was a difficult one starting from the campaign. He ran the campaign with very rich, strong candidates who gave him no chance. However the team ran a formidable campaign, and emerged victories, we faced many distractions.

“Obiano this time wants to build on the foundation of his first term, to continue with his development strides.”

He thanked the Governor for remembering him in this second term with what he called ‘strategic office’, and promised to deliver saying, “I pledge allegiance to the governor. I will co-operate and work for development of Anambra state, the press and success of the government.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Obiano swears in 4 principal officers 

— 20th March 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka  Barely 48 hours after his inauguration for a second term in office, Governor Willie Obiano has sworn in four principal officers, including his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. James Eze. Others sworn in at the brief ceremony, which  held at the Executive Chamber of Government House, Awka, were his former secretary to the…

  • Kogi: Suspected herdsmen kill traditional ruler, wife, 8 others

    — 20th March 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja Less than five days after  fulani herdsmen allegedly killed 50 people  in Kogi State, another  10,  including a traditional ruler,  Onu Okemu  of Agbenema, Musa Edigbo, and his wife, were killed yesterday afternoon. Witnesses in the community, a former majority leader of Kogi State House of Assembly, Adamu Mohammed as well the…

  • Olusosun: Lagos orders residents to relocate

    — 20th March 2018

    • Assembly to review Land Use Charge Moshood Adebayo; Chinelo Obogo Lagos State Government has advised residents of Olusosun Dumpsite to temporarily relocate to other areas, to avoid health hazard occasioned by smoke emanating from the dumpsite. Daily Sun observed, yesterday, that thick smoke continued to envelope surrounding communities including Oregun, Ojota, Ketu, Alausa and…

  • IGP withdraws police guards from VIPs, politicians, others

    — 20th March 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Against the backdrop of security challenges confronting the country, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of  personnel attached to politicians,  multinational companies, business entrepreneurs and corporate individuals. The IGP said the Police Force Headquarters will send a memo to  President Muhammadu Buhari  for approval.  The memo, according to…

  • IPOB asks FG to produce Nnamdi Kanu  

    — 20th March 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has demanded that the Federal Government should produce its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and unconditionally release four others standing trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja, over alleged lack of evidence and incessant adjournment of the case. The group said either the federal government produces Kanu…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share