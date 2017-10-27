Obiano: Surviving APC gang-up in Anambra

By Paul Nwosu

Though the social media contractors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign have denied the alleged shooting and killing of three innocent citizens at Nkpor, after their raucous Onitsha campaign flag-off, the fatal incident still calls for concern by every right thinking Anambra person and Nigerians. For a long time now, Anambra State has not seen this kind of wanton homicidal carnage directly or indirectly visited on hapless commuters. Our memory of such brigandage has gradually become blurred since the present dispensation enthroned some quietude that allowed Anambra people to go about their regular businesses without fear of molestation.

It is important to note that before the APC flag-off at Onitsha, other parties, including APGA had launched their campaigns with varying degrees of turnouts and fanfare. Nothing happened. As a matter of fact, APGA’s campaign flag-off was more like a carnival, which ended on a happy note. And that is what political rallies are meant to be where supporters appear in party colours and branded premiums to cheer their candidates amidst sundry entertainments. Political rallies, just like consumer promotional events, are supposed to stimulate fun and excitement and not some gruesome experience that tends to scarify the human mind.

The question people are asking now is: How come it’s on the day of APC’s campaign flag-off that three people dropped dead in the same route leading to the campaign ground? Not just that. In the melee that trailed the sound of gunshots, people were reportedly mugged and robbed in an environment that had enjoyed relative peace. And this is why some of us have argued that the routine denial issued by the party’s cyber agents is rather tenuous and requires further interrogation. How come last night a witch was heard hooting at the rooftops and in the morning a child in that same house died? We are not trying to be superstitious here, but something is definitely wrong. The coincidence is questionable and one that should stir the law enforcement agencies into making critical enquiries as to the antecedence of the key players in the alleged crime. Three innocent lives cannot just be snuffed out like that and nobody is asking questions. It’s unfair! These are responsible people with families who depend on them.

The video clip of the incident showed a dead man eagle-spread on the roof of his car with blood spatter all over the body of the car, including his rear wind screen, an indication that he bled profusely before he gave up. This development is unacceptable, and if it is not nipped in the bud may likely portend what we would see in the coming days. We, therefore, expect what happened in Nkpor to be of interest to the Inspector General of Police, who had once visited Anambra State and acknowledged that it was the safest state in the country. He should urge his Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar, to thoroughly investigate what happened on the evening of Friday, October 20, and make the report public. The families of the deceased have a right to know what happened to their loved ones who bade them farewell that morning.

For the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, who, in a recent press interview, vowed to go after thugs and thuggery, this is an opportunity to match words with action. The crime is grievous. If it were to be in other countries, the suspects should be cooling off in prison.

This incident brings to mind the heartless murder of Bernabas Igwe and his pregnant wife, as well as the burning of public buildings over a decade ago in the state. As I write this piece, nobody has been convicted for that dastardly act. Or are we saying that the concealing of murder and arson is not part of corruption? Methinks it’s the highest form of corruption because it involved the lives of a couple whose children were suddenly made orphans. Nobody knows what has become of those kids. It’s even possible that the loss of their parents had since subjected them to perpetual hardship and agony. Meanwhile, the real suspects are left to strut around like peacocks.

Anambra people have experienced relative peace and tranquility in the last three and half years. They are not prepared to return to the days of mayhem and brazen brigandage. All that the hard working people of Anambra State are asking for is a peaceful atmosphere that would allow them ply their trade. And that atmosphere has since been ushered in by the Willie Obiano administration and would be further consolidated in his second term. With what Obiano has achieved, he will surely survive the gang-up of the APC in Anambra.

•Nwosu Wrote From Awka ([email protected]com)