Home / National / Obiano submits names of 16 commissioner nominees to Anambra Assembly

Obiano submits names of 16 commissioner nominees to Anambra Assembly

— 21st March 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu,  Awka

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Tuesday, submitted the names of 16 Commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.

The names were made up of seven former Commissioners in his first term while nine are fresh nominees.

The re-nominated commissioners were Dr. Uju Nworgu, Prof. Kate Omenugha, Mr. Afam Mbanefo, Mark Okoye, Arc. Michael Okonkwo, Obi Nwankwo and Dr. Joe Akabuike.

The fresh nominees were Fidel Adunuba, Ndidi Mezue, Nnamdi Onukwube, Christian Madubuko, Uche Okafor, Sally Mbanefo, Emeka Ezenwanne, Obiekezie Theresa Nkechi, and Bonaventure Onyemali.

Governor Obiano had, on Monday, barely 48 hours after his inauguration for the second term in office, appointed and sworn in four principal officers of government including his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. James Eze.

Others sworn in at the brief ceremony at the Executive Chamber of Government House Awka, were the former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Solo Chukwudobelu, who was reappointed to his position, Mr. Primus Odili as Chief of Staff and the former Principal Secretary (PS) to the Governor, Mr. Willie Nwokoye, who was also reappointed to his position.

Obiano ran his first term without a Chief Press Secretary but had multiple media aides in cluding his Mr. Eze who was then his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Media.

Geoffrey Anyanwu,  Awka Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, on Tuesday, submitted the names of 16 Commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation. The names were made up of seven former Commissioners in his first term while nine are fresh nominees. The re-nominated commissioners were Dr. Uju Nworgu, Prof. Kate Omenugha, Mr. Afam Mbanefo, Mark Okoye, Arc. Michael Okonkwo, Obi Nwankwo and Dr. Joe Akabuike.

